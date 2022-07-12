A veteran US hostage negotiator is reportedly headed for Moscow to help in securing Brittney Griner's release

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Loh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Brittney Griner in Russia
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been held in Russia since February.KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

  • Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is working to secure WNBA star Brittney Griner's release.

  • He is expected to travel to Moscow in the next few weeks, ABC reported, citing an anonymous source.

  • Richardson has helped negotiate the release of hostages detained by Hamas, North Korea, and Cuba.

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is expected to travel to Moscow for talks to secure the release and return of WNBA star Brittney Griner, ABC News reported, citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the matter.

A former ambassador to the United Nations, Richardson is a veteran negotiator and has been involved in securing the freedom of prisoners or hostages detained by North Korea, Hamas, Sudanese rebels, Cuba, Myanmar, and Iraq, according to his center's website.

He works privately as a hostage negotiator, but his missions often receive the blessing of the US government, according to the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

More recently, Richardson helped negotiate a prisoner swap in April between US Marine veteran Trevor Reed — held in Russia after being accused of drunkenly attacking Moscow police officers — and a convicted Russian drug smuggler who was in US custody since 2010.

US journalist Danny Fenster (L), who was imprisoned in Myanmar, disembarks from an aircraft alongside former US diplomat Bill Richardson upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on November 15, 2021. - A US journalist imprisoned in Myanmar since May was pardoned and deported, a day before he was due to face terror and sedition charges that could have jailed him for life. The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown on dissent, which has killed more than 1,200 people according to a local monitoring group.
Bill Richardson (right) seen with freed US journalist Danny Fenster, who was originally sentenced to 11 years in prison in Myanmar.KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

According to ABC, Richardson plans to travel to Russia over the next few weeks, although the outlet noted that his office didn't confirm the trip and said it was "unable to comment on this at the moment."

Richardson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

The former governor is currently representing Griner and her family, as well as the family of Paul Whelan, another US Marine veteran held in Russia on accusations of espionage.

Griner was detained in February after being accused by Russian authorities of possessing vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage at the airport. The White House described Griner as having been "wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances."

She pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges on Thursday. Experts told Insider the move could help her get home more quickly because she would likely have been found guilty by the Russian court.

TJ Quinn, a senior ESPN writer, cited sources who said Griner would also need to be found guilty if negotiations for her release were to begin.

Russian media has promoted the possibility of Griner or another American prisoner being exchanged for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, who's been called the "Merchant of Death."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico, US presidents to meet amid newly tense relationship

    The U.S.-Mexico relationship — a straightforward tradeoff during the Trump administration, with Mexico tamping down on migration and the U.S. not pressing on other issues — has become a wide range of disagreements over trade, foreign policy, energy and climate change. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is to visit Washington on Tuesday to meet with President Joe Biden, a month after López Obrador snubbed Biden’s invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Mexico's leader had demanded that Biden invite to the summit the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela — all countries with anti-democratic regimes — and he has also called U.S. support for Ukraine “a crass error.”

  • Russian propagandists spreading fake information about Ukrainian army losses

    Russian propagandists are spreading fake information about the number of casualties suffered by the Ukrainian army, the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council said on July 11.

  • Sales growth for Amazon Prime Day expected to slow

    The two-day online event is a major revenue source for Amazon. But one survey found a quarter of consumers plan to skip Prime Day, citing budget concerns due to inflation.

  • Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault, West braces for worsening energy crisis

    Ukraine expects a fresh assault by Russian ground forces, following widespread shelling which killed more than 30 people, as Kyiv's Western allies brace for a worsening of the global energy crisis if Russia cuts its supply of oil and gas. Ukraine's general staff said the shelling across the country amounted to preparations for an intensification of hostilities as Russia seeks to seize Donetsk province, and control the whole of Ukraine's Donbas industrial heartland.

  • Here's Where to Watch and Stream Candace Cameron Bure's New Network GAC Family

    The GAC features familiar Hallmark stars Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Chad Michael Murray, Danica McKellar and more. Here's where you can watch and stream GAC Family.

  • US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed a call to China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 against China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed sea.

  • Prosecute Trump? Merrick Garland is investigating aggressively but prosecuting cautiously

    Convincing a jury that Trump is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt will be difficult.

  • Tech CEO Arrested in 1992 Mountain View Cold Case Slaying After DNA Breakthrough

    Mountain View Police DepartmentOn Sept. 5, 1992, computer engineer Laurie Houts, 25, was found fatally strangled in her car near a California garbage dump. Her boyfriend’s roommate was arrested in connection with the case, but two trials—and two hung juries—later, a judge dismissed the case. The roommate moved to the Netherlands soon afterward.Over the weekend, the roommate—now the chief executive of a small software company—was arrested as he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in N

  • Lawyer’s Bombshell: Trump Never Bothered to Invoke Executive Privilege for Steve Bannon

    ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersDonald Trump’s attorney has blown a huge hole in Steve Bannon’s claims to have been covered by executive privilege when he refused to testify before the Jan. 6 select committee—dramatically raising the stakes in his forthcoming trial for contempt of Congress.Bannon has refused since last October to comply with a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 pro-Trump insurrection, prompting the criminal charges against him. But his lawyer, Bob Costello, announced

  • Conversation with woman about tattoos led to deadly Newport News 7-Eleven shooting, police say

    Michael Faison Jr. was standing outside the front door of a Newport News 7-Eleven Friday afternoon when a woman in a powder blue dress walked past and caught his eye. Faison, 24, struck up a conversation with the woman about tattoos, and she “stopped, turned and walked back towards him,” court records say. The woman said later she didn’t think Faison, who sported a smiley face tattoo on his ...

  • Man and 14-year-old dog rescued by stranger after surviving 6 days in the desert

    Arizona resident Mario Castro and his 14-year-old dog are lucky to be alive after being stranded for six days in the desert thanks to Frank Martinez.

  • Armed robbers pistol-whip man to get his $60,000 Rolex at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is now looking for two armed men who reportedly pistol-whipped an Asian man and woman during a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The unidentified victims were loading their groceries into their car near a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights at around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday when two armed men approached them and demanded the male victim’s $60,000 Rolex watch, according to the authorities.

  • Auto parts store employee facing charges for shooting customer after fight in store

    An auto parts store employee seen on a social media video firing a weapon after being assaulted by a customer is facing charges.

  • Man shoots 16-year-olds trying to steal his SUV with his babies inside, Texas cops say

    The teenage suspects were hospitalized, according to the sheriff.

  • Rich New Yorker Accused of Raping British Tourist in Mykonos Hotel Bathroom

    Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA 30-year-old New Yorker has been arrested on the idyllic Greek island of Mykonos after allegedly following a 22-year-old British tourist into a hotel bathroom and raping her.The woman, who has not been named due to privacy reasons, said the man, who has also not been named in accordance with Greek media laws and criminal cases, had been part of a group of American revelers who were partying at the pub. She told police that he had bragged about his famil

  • Fentanyl, cocaine trafficking ring dismantled in Orange County

    A large drug trafficking ring has been dismantled, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday.

  • ‘Real Housewives’ Star Pleads Guilty to Scamming Elderly: ‘I’m So Sorry’

    BravoReal Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah now admits she defrauded the elderly out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam.Shah, 48, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New York on Monday that will put her behind bars for up to 14 years. She will also have to fork over $9 million in restitution to victims, the deal said.The agreement brings an end to Shah’s decade-long theft of millions off the backs of those who are “vulnerable, often elderly, working-cla

  • Car of missing Ole Miss student found, police say

    Jimmie “Jay” Lee was last seen on July 8 at about 6 a.m. leaving the Campus Walk Apartments.

  • Biden told the father of a Parkland shooting victim to 'sit down' as he heckled the president during a gun law speech

    Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland mass shooting, interrupted Biden as the president touted a bipartisan gun control law.

  • 2 dead following police standoff in Harper Woods with barricaded gunman

    A chaotic hours-long standoff with Harpers Wood police ended Monday morning when SWAT teams moved inside a home where officers had originally responded to a domestic violence call. Witnesses said a woman was found with stab wounds in the home and a baby was also found. It was taken out on a gurney.