Veterans Affairs Minister Laputina resigns

Ukraine's Minister of Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina has submitted her resignation to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), the Cabinet’s parliamentary representative, Taras Melnychuk, announced via Telegram on Feb. 5.

Her resignation letter was posted on Facebook by the parliament’s Speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The Veterans Affairs Ministry has yet to comment on this development.

Laputina, a former major general of Ukraine’s SBU security service and veteran of the 2014-2022 war in Donbas, was appointed to the post in December 2020.

The ministry’s Advisory Council called for her resignation in the past, arguing that the ministry had failed to implement various strategic programs and had "failed in its duties towards veterans." Ukrainian military service members also criticized Laputina for the poor execution of the Veteran's Assistant project and flaws in organizing medical rehabilitation for war veterans.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine