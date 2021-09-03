Veterans Affairs worker charged with tampering

Sep. 3—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown woman is charged with doctoring a pension application at the Cambria County Veterans Affairs office in Ebensburg where she worked, authorities said.

The Cambria County Detective Bureau charged Denise Louise Lloyd, 52, of the 100 block of Loretta Lane, with tampering with public records or information.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigation began when a client said she had received a letter from the VA requesting a breakdown of the care she receives and the money she pays.

The Statement in Support of Claim document said she pays her daughter and her son-in-law for monthly care, the complaint said.

Both said they never filled out or signed any portion of the caregiver form in the application or any such documents.

Lloyd also is accused of forging names on worksheets for In Home Attendant Expenses documents.

The client, her daughter and son-in-law said they never gave Lloyd permission to sign their names or fill out the documents, the complaint said.

Both the daughter and son-in-law said their mother was very capable of caring for herself and did not need their assistance with providing any personal care, the complaint said.

Lloyd reportedly said she altered paperwork attempting to get her client additional assistance. Lloyd also said that she "makes the numbers work," the complaint said.

No additional money was paid out because the client realized the paperwork was fraudulent, Chief Detective Kristy Freoni said.

Cambria County Human Resources would not give out Lloyd's job title or say how long she had worked for Veterans Affairs.

Criminal charges were filed Tuesday before District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg.