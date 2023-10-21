Oct. 20—ICA invites Veterans to the Veterans Appreciation Prayer Supper on Saturday November 11th at 5 p.m. at the Calvary Cross on Highway 191.

This special tribute to Veterans is free and features patriotic music and messages from 3 local pastors including Jimmy Braswell, Griff Jones and Frank Nastase. Supper provided for veteran and one guest.

