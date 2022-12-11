Veterans bring valuable experience, perspectives to employers

At The Timken Co., engineering principles are engrained in our culture.

The people who work here quickly learn how their individual roles contribute to our collective success. Military veterans who join our team already have this mindset from the minute they walk through the door. I should know ― I’m a veteran who works at Timken.

After spending eight years in the Army National Guard, I began my career at Timken as a senior accounting analyst and just recently accepted a finance role at our bearing plant in Canton. I’m also proud to work for a company that not only supports veterans as they transition from the military, but also provides opportunities for them to advance their careers here.

Mathew Wharmby

Celebrating Veterans Day last month prompted me to think about how so many of us carry forward our sense of service from the military to our companies and communities. Veterans bring strong work ethic and diverse perspectives to employers in the region.

Did you know that the veteran unemployment rate stands at just 2.7%? That’s about the lowest it’s been in the last two decades and nearly a point lower than the country’s current overall unemployment rate. That statistic underscores the fact that employers everywhere value the traits veterans bring to roles at all levels of their businesses.

Timken, for example, has found that military experience equips people with career skills that help move our business forward. Veterans learn and adapt quickly, we respect processes and procedures, we understand the importance of teamwork and we lead by example.

Furthermore, veterans appreciate the value of diverse perspectives and the importance of inclusion. We are used to serving alongside people from different races, genders, ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds. Regardless of those differences, we always stand united in accomplishing our mission.

It's not surprising to me to see how that mindset transfers from the military to our industrial setting at Timken. My fellow veterans easily adapt to working with and around the state-of-the-art technology and tools we use to create industrial solutions.

The engineering problems we’re asked to solve can be complex, not to mention the tools we rely on to do the work, but veterans are always up for the challenge. After all, we’ve already served in far more daunting environments, solved equally difficult problems and, in some cases, operated equipment that’s just as intricate.

Veterans also demonstrate a heightened level of awareness and conscientiousness. We embrace the concept of putting safety first. We understand as well as anyone that one wrong move or decision could have very serious consequences. Our attention to our own well-being, as well as those around us, make us highly sought-after employees.

You can trust that we will do what we say we’ll do from the start. We adhere closely to our training to be honest and respectful, and our actions inspire those around us to do the same.

Finally, veterans are active outside of work and represent their employers well in the community. Service is an essential part of who are, and long after our military commitment ends, we seek out opportunities to volunteer and contribute our time and skills in the cities and towns we call home.

On behalf of Timken, I want to thank all my fellow veterans for the contributions you continue to make in Northeast Ohio and all across the country. If you’re a veteran seeking work, Timken and many other great companies in the region are searching for someone with your special skillset.

Mathew Wharmby served eight years in the Army National Guard. He works at The Timken Co. in Canton.

