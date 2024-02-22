Veterans Resource Center, Tiny Homes project breaks ground in Binghamton. What to know

After seven years of delays and lack of funding, the Veterans Resource Center and Tiny Homes project officially broke ground for construction Wednesday at 530 State St. in Binghamton, providing new hope for Broome County veterans.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to honoring and supporting our veterans," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. "The groundbreaking of the Veterans Resource Center and Tiny Homes project signifies not just construction of physical structures, but our gratitude and dedication to those who have served. Together, we are building not only roofs over heads but the foundations of support for our veterans.”

Garnar, the Broome County Veterans Memorial Assocation, Broome County Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Sen. Lea Webb, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, along with Sheriff Fred Akshar and community members gathered to celebrate Broome County's first all in one veterans development.

Here's what you need to know.

Broome County Veterans' Resource Center will be located at 530 State Rd. catering to an area that has the highest population of veterans in Binghamton.

What’s coming to the Northside of Binghamton

With over 10,000 veterans residing in Broome County, the Veterans Center will house organizations like Clear Path for Veterans, Southern Tier Veteran Support Group, and the Broome County Veterans Agency.

The main building will feature a community event space with a capacity of 50 people, available for programs like workforce development and education classes. The center will also offer a veterans canteen, lunches and space for fellowship. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier will host a weekly on-site mobile pantry.

A rendering of the new Veterans Resource Center and Tiny Homes project at 530 State St. in Binghamton, which is expected to be mostly completed in early May of 2025.

“Once operational, we will have many veteran services and agencies in one central location in proximity to the VA Clinic and the Binghamton Vet Center," said Ben Margolius, president of the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group. "With easy access, lots of parking, and location on the bus route, veterans will have easy access to many services in one location. The addition of veteran housing will also be a wonderful addition to house homeless or needy veterans. The veterans center will be a beacon of hope for our veterans.”

Ten ADA-accessible tiny homes will be built, consisting of five single units and five double units fully furnished with appliances. Inside will be a small living room area, one bedroom, closet space and a bathroom. VINES partnered with the development to create a community garden on the property.

How veterans will be able to obtain residence in a tiny home has not yet been announced, but the development was described as "affordable housing."

Garnar believes the project will be a stepping stone for other communities everywhere in America to adopt.

Who is paying for the Veterans Resource Center?

The project will cost $12.2 million overall. Broome County is committing $9.05 million, with the remaining $3.15 million coming from state and federal partners in Albany and Washington, D.C.

“Our veterans, who have sacrificed so much for us, deserve a first-class facility that they can call their own,” said Reynolds. “This new resource center will equip our veterans will the critical services, support, and housing they need and rightfully earned while defending our freedom.”

The majority of the construction is expected to be completed by early May of 2025.

Seven years of hard work and advocacy for the veterans of Broome County has led to the first ever one stop shop Resource Center and tiny homes development.

Why the Veterans Center is a needed addition

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 35,574 veterans experienced homelessness in the January 2023 national snapshot, up 7.4% from 2022. Furthermore, further, 20,067veterans experienced sheltered homelessness, and 15,507 veterans experienced unsheltered homelessness. PTS, loneliness, joblessness, and substance misuse are among the reasons cited for homelessness among veterans.

The suicide rate among veterans is also 1.5 times higher than the general population, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The project will offer ADA-accessible 5 single units and 5 double units of tiny homes and a Resource Veterans Center.

Homelessness and a lack of resources amongst veterans is an issue that Broome County is taking an initiative in addressing.

"This initiative, coupled with the establishment of new affordable housing options, marks a significant step forward in our mission to reduce the challenges faced by veterans in securing housing and accessing vital services," said Webb. "It is paramount that we support efforts that enrich the lives of those who have bravely served in our armed forces."

