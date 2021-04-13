Veterans of color say video of police pepper-spraying a Black Army officer shows that not even a military uniform is protection from police violence

Ryan Pickrell
·6 min read
A police officer uses a spray agent on Caron Nazario on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va.
A police officer used a spray agent on Caron Nazario on December 20 in Windsor, Virginia. Windsor Police via AP

  • Police officers in Virginia held a uniformed Black Army officer at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed him.

  • The soldier was not charged with a crime or ticketed over the incident, which was captured on video.

  • Veterans of color said the video showed that not even a uniform is protection from police violence.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

To some veterans of color, a video of police officers holding a uniformed Black US Army soldier at gunpoint and pepper-spraying him during a traffic stop in Windsor, Virginia, represented a troubling reminder: Sometimes not even a military uniform is protection enough for Black Americans against threats of police brutality.

"Once you put on the uniform, it doesn't erase the fact that you are a Black person in America," Richard Brookshire, a former Army medic who cofounded and serves as the executive director of the Black Veterans Project, told Insider.

US Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino health-services-administration officer with the Virginia Army National Guard, is suing two Virginia police officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, over aggressive actions taken during a traffic stop in December that started over a license-plate issue but quickly escalated.

In video footage from the incident released late last week, two police officers can be seen shouting at Nazario with their guns drawn, pepper-spraying him, and physically striking him repeatedly as they force him to the ground.

At one point during the traffic stop, as the police officers yell for him to get out of the car, Nazario told them he was "honestly afraid" to get out, to which one officer responded, "Yeah, you should be."

Mark Herring, Virginia's attorney general, said on Twitter that "the video doesn't show anything to justify how Lt. Nazario was treated," adding in another tweet that Nazario showed "incredible composure."

Nazario was not charged with any criminal wrongdoing or traffic violation, his attorney told NBC News. He says the police violated his clients constitutional rights.

Nazario's attorney writes in the lawsuit that the video footage was "consistent with a disgusting nationwide trend of law enforcement officers, who, believing they can operate with complete impunity, engage in unprofessional, discourteous, racially biased, dangerous, and sometimes deadly abuses of authority," adding that Nazario, while in uniform, was a victim of this trend.

The town of Windsor characterized the incident as "unfortunate" and announced Sunday that one of the two officers involved had been fired.

'Deeply troubling'

"One of the things that probably stuck out the most to me was the fear in Lt. Nazario's face and actions and voice because he's realizing right from the get-go that even though he's in uniform and he's an active-duty service member, he is still at risk of suffering the same fate that many Black people have suffered at the hands of the police," Jeremy Butler, a Navy veteran who is CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, told Insider.

"He might have expected it if he were in civilian clothes, but the fact that's he's in uniform and this is the way he's being treated by the police, it almost does not compute."

"We have been consistently told this message of how much the country salutes our services and appreciates our sacrifice," Butler said, but "what you see in this instance is that is not always the case."

In the video footage of the traffic stop, Nazario can be heard more than once saying "I'm serving my country and this is how I'm treated" with a tone of what sounds like disbelief.

The Black Veterans Project said on Twitter that such developments, while upsetting, were neither shocking nor surprising given the police violence that many Black service members and veterans have faced throughout US history.

"I thought it was deeply troubling," Brookshire said of the video. "It reminded me, especially because he got maced and thinking about his eyes, of Isaac Woodard."

On February 12, 1946, Woodard was pulled off a bus and beaten by police officers, who blinded him in both eyes, as he was returning home to his wife after World War II. Woodard is just one of many Black veterans who experienced such brutality.

"Wearing the uniform doesn't protect Black people from racism," Brookshire said, explaining that "this idea that black folks are somehow cloaked or protected because they are in uniform, because they serve in the military, or that somehow their skin color is not an issue once they join this institution is a farce and a misreading of history."

Naveed Shah, another veteran of color and a staff member at Common Defense, argued on Twitter that what happened to Nazario was "another example of why we demand that #BlackLivesMatter."

The country has been forced to look more closely at issues of racial injustice and police brutality since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died last May after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. His death sparked nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

The murder trial for one of the officers involved is ongoing.

But even as the US takes a closer look at problems that have long affected the country, there continues to be alarming incidents of police violence involving Black Americans.

"Even though I do feel generally overall that we are making progress," Butler said, "there are still too frequent reminders that we have a very, very long way to go."

The governor of Virginia called the incident involving Nazario "disturbing," writing in a statement that "we must keep working to ensure that Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable."

Not only are state police officers investigating the incident at the direction of Gov. Ralph Northam, but the Virginia attorney general announced Monday that he was launching a civil-rights investigation into the two police officers involved. He characterized their actions as "dangerous, unnecessary, unacceptable, and avoidable."

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston said Monday that Nazario "represented himself and our Army well," stating that while he is proud of him, he is concerned by the video of the traffic stop.

The sergeant major offered an assurance that Nazario "is receiving the support from his leadership he needs during this time." The incident is said to have given the soldier nightmares, The Washington Post reported.

Nazario's attorney said Saturday that his client was seeking at least $1 million in damages to send a clear message "to officers that this type of behavior will not be tolerated."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Officer killed in attack to lie in honor in Capitol Rotunda

    U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who died in the line of duty April 2 when a car struck him and then rammed into a barricade, will lie in honor Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda. President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other members of Congress will participate in a tribute to Evans at 11 a.m. Tuesday. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful.

  • Officer who pepper-sprayed U.S. Army officer fired

    A Virginia police officer accused of pepper-spraying and pointing a gun at a uniformed U.S. Army officer during a traffic stop has been fired from the force.Video of the encounter became public after Leutenant Caron Nazario, who is Latino and Black, filed a federal lawsuit against two cops over the December encounter.A statement from the Town of Windsor on Sunday said its police department reviewed the incident and determined that Officer Joe Gutierrez did not follow police department protocol.It said Gutierrez was terminated and that the force would require additional department-wide training.The Army Lieutenant was driving his new SUV with a temporary paper tag displayed on the back window on December 5th, when he was told to pull over in Windsor, a small Virginia town.Nazario alleged the officers violated his constitutional rights, with his lawsuit including assault, illegal search and illegal detention.Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Sunday said he was directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation into the case.The statement from Windsor did not detail any breaches or punishments for the other officer involved in the incident.

  • City manager 'relieved of his duties' after fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

    Mayor Mike Elliott said Curt Boganey, a Brooklyn Center city manager who oversaw the police department, was fired after the killing of Daunte Wright.

  • Soldier sues VA cop for pepper spray incident

    "I'm actively serving this country and this is how you're going to treat me?" Video released by U.S. Army lieutenant Caron Nazario's attorney shows the moment the soldier in uniform was pepper sprayed in the face with his hands raised, after a traffic stop turned violent in Virginia last December. The suit, filed by Nazario in early April in the U.S. District Court of Norfolk against Windsor policemen Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, alleges violations to his constitutional rights, and includes assault, illegal search and illegal detention.Nazario's attorney Jonathan Arthur, said his client, who is Black and Latino, was quote "not resisting in any way shape or form." "The lieutenant sent me his cell phone footage first. And it was horrifying. But I kept hoping and thinking, 'that's only one angle, maybe there's something I'm missing. Maybe the dashcam footage, or the bodycam footage shows something different'. And it didn't. It just got worse from there." Nazario was driving his new SUV with a temporary paper tag displayed on the back window on December 5th, when he was told to pull over in Windsor, a small Virginia town southeast of Richmond.When a police cruiser signaled for him to stop, the lawsuit says Nazario put on his blinkers, slowed down and looked for a lighted place to stop... eventually stopping at a gas station less than two minutes later.The suit says an officer radioed to dispatch that a driver without a tag was "eluding police" and it was considered a "high risk stop" and another officer responded to the scene.Nazario told police that he was afraid to get out of the vehicle. The suit says Nazario had his hands up, offered no resistance, but was pepper sprayed and violently knocked to the ground and detained. Ultimately Nazario was released without charges.

  • Trevor Noah Cuts To Truth Of Cop's 'Mistake' Shooting Of Daunte Wright

    "The Daily Show" host shredded the explanation that the officer mixed up her gun and her Taser.

  • Queen Elizabeth 'Will Never Abdicate': Philip 'Would Have Wanted Her to Crack On,' Says Former Aide

    The monarch, who will turn 95 this month, "understands that she has a job to do"

  • Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg has been accused of everything from acting as a vigilante police officer to trying to hack rival politicians

    Greenberg, who faces 33 federal charges, is an associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz and a key player in the federal investigation into the congressman.

  • Judge’s ruling spells trouble for Missouri pension’s lawsuit against Canadian firm

    MOSERS, which pays benefits to 51,000 retirees from Missouri government, sued Catalyst Capital Group last year, accusing the firm of mishandling its investments.

  • Over half of police-involved killings in 2020 began after non-violent incidents

    Data: Mapping Police Violence; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios58% of police-involved killings in the U.S. last year began when officers responded to non-violent incidents, per the Mapping Police Violence database. Why it matters: This week's lethal shooting of Daunte Wright near Minneapolis sparked new protests and comes in the wake of nationwide demonstrations against police violence.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBlack people are killed by police at higher rates than white people in 47 of the 50 largest cities in the country, according to comparisons from 2013 to 2020. Although Black people are three times as likely to be killed by police than white people, they are 1.3 times as likely to be unarmed compared to white people. Police killings have generally increased in suburban and rural areas and decreased in cities.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Snoop Dogg Recounts Meeting DMX and Inspiring the Late Rapper's Song 'Get At Me Dog'

    "Legends never die, their soul will continue to bless the world and he was a great spirit who always looked out for everybody," Snoop Dogg said of DMX

  • Letters to the Editor: My widowed mother was a victim of anti-Asian hate. This is how you can help

    Claudia Choi, whose mother received a racist letter days after her father's funeral, implores readers to prevent hateful acts against Asian Americans.

  • 'Milestone' Growth of Nepal's Rhino Population Is Linked to COVID-19 Lockdowns, Officials Say

    Over the past six years, the endangered one-horned rhino population in Nepal has increased by roughly 17 percent, with a current count of 752 rhinos

  • Gerren Taylor, Baldwin Hills star, dies at 30

    Taylor, whose birth name was Ashley Taylor Gerren, was also a young model.

  • Glue traps attached to trees to tackle moths are killing bats, Mammal Society warns

    A rise in glue traps attached to trees to tackle invasive moths is killing bats, the head of the Mammal Society has said amid warnings of a "biodiversity emergency". Tree barrier glue is used to protect fruit trees from caterpillars which would eat the whole crop. However, environmental campaigners have argued that bats feed on these grubs, so it would be better for biodiversity and the orchards if the mammals were encouraged. Fiona Mathews, who chairs the Mammal Society, said: "The trend for 'tree glue', marketed as environmentally-friendly way to kill moths and ants, is terrible. "This stuff is horribly dangerous to bats that get stuck to it. If you want natural pest control, encourage bats."

  • Citigroup’s Path Forward Is as Important to Wall Street as the Numbers

    The bank will get a lot of attention Thursday when new CEO Jane Fraser talks about first-quarter results and the challenging road ahead.

  • Nike to clean up used, returned sneakers and put them back on shelves

    Nike Inc said on Monday it will start refurbishing sneakers - from Vapormaxes to Reacts - returned by shoppers and selling them at cheaper prices, a service offered increasingly by retailers to reduce consumer waste. The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it would clean up gently worn, like-new or slightly imperfect sneakers by hand and resell them "at a value for consumers" at certain Nike stores. To qualify for refurbishment, the sneakers need to be returned to Nike stores within 60 days of purchase.

  • George Floyd's brother breaks down as he testifies in Derek Chauvin trial

    George Floyd's younger brother, Philonise, broke down in tears after seeing a photo of his brother and mother during the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • GameStop's Reddit-fuelled trading surge could plunge 94% as it faces growing competition from rival digital games, one Wall Street analyst says

    Woo downgraded the company's stock to "sell" from "hold," and lowered his 12-month price target to $10 per share from $12.

  • Here's When the Final Episode of ‘Last Man Standing’ Will Air

    This will be a very bittersweet hour of television. 😢

  • Protesters Confront National Guard at Brooklyn Center Police Department

    Crowds of demonstrators gathered at the Brooklyn Centre Police Department north of Minneapolis on Monday, April 12, protesting the shooting of Daunte Wright.Footage by Dwnell Langon shows the protesters facing a line of National Guard troops outside the police station.On Sunday, April 11, Wright was stopped for a traffic violation and shot by an officer after re-entering his vehicle when officers tried to arrest him over an unrelated outstanding warrant. Wright was pronounced dead after his vehicle had traveled several blocks. Credit: Dwnell Langon via Storyful