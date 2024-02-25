Veterans column: DNA confirms remains of 1st Lt. Wayne Crowl of Lock found 8 decades later

In September 2021, Joyce Evans, of Johnstown, received a call from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, requesting her DNA. She was informed that the remains of her uncle, 1st Lt. Wayne D. Crowl, who was killed in France in 1944, may have been found, and her DNA was needed for identification. This came as a surprise to the family, since they understood that Wayne was buried in Lock Cemetery in the late 1940s. Joyce submitted her DNA, and with the help of her grandson, Navy veteran Graydon Evans, began to research the family mystery.

Wayne was born July 30, 1917, in Knox County to Forest and Ethel Crowl. His family had a farm near the village of Lock, which is part of Knox and Licking counties. He was given the nickname “Trot” because he was always in a hurry. Wayne enjoyed life growing up on the farm, as evidenced by two articles in the Newark Advocate. In September 1932, an article on the Hartford Fair reports that he won first place in the market lamb class. Then, a June 1936 article states he was elected the president of the “Lock Go-Getters” boys 4-H club.

Veterans column: Newark World War I vet suffers freakish death in post-war Columbus

In October 1940, he was working at the Jewell Creamery in Mount Vernon, when he registered for the draft. He was inducted into the Army Air Corps on Nov. 17, 1941, just a few weeks before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Wayne trained at bases in California and Colorado. He received his commission as a second lieutenant at Roswell, New Mexico. Shortly after his promotion, on March 7, 1943, he wrote a letter to his sister Mary and her husband, George Priest, who was also in the army.

The letter reads in part, “I received your letter and very nice gift. You shouldn’t have done it, but I am sorry you didn’t get to come, but that’s the way it works out sometimes. One way you would have got to see me but not for very long. We haven’t got our shipping orders as yet so we are living in town for the time being. Don’t figure on seeing me here as I expect to leave before long. Some are going to stay for instructors, but I made it plain that I didn’t want it.

Veterans column: Levi Coman returns home to Newark, resumes law practice until his death

“We had a nice graduation, very brief but I got my wing and commission (illegible) from the Colonel. I was really a proud boy then and still am. They’re something I been after for a long time and I made it ok. Feels kinda funny to have the boys salute me now, as it has been so long vice versa. I haven’t gotten your wire yet, but I suppose it will get here one of these days. Got several letters from around home and some gifts. The biggest gift can be to go home for a few days, but it may be impossible.

“You must be pretty busy out there and stick to it for it all counts up these days. Has George found anything more about O.C.S. (Officers Candidate School) and what is Camp Cork?

“Got a letter from Fenton, (his older brother who was in the army), and he said he was catching it again, but thought it would be better in a few days.

“Well, I must close for now and run downtown for a bite to eat and maybe a show. Will write when anything comes up. Hope to see you sometime in the future and hope the two of you are both ok as I am the same. Love ever, Trot.”

Doug Stout is the Licking County Library local history coordinator. You may contact him at 740.349.5571 or dstout@lickingcountylibrary.org.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Veterans column: DNA confirms remains of Lock airman found