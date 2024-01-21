Veterans column: 'No foreboding' after Shiloh, as Ohio 76th waits for army at Corinth

By the time Capt. Levi Coman mailed the letter he began on April 29, 1862, it included four days of news and was eight pages long.

“I have just learned that the rear of the army advancing on Corinth is now four miles from here. That the advance is about eight miles distant. That for the present we remain here constituting the reserve force. There are about 30 to 40,000 troops here with us. If all goes prosperously with the advance army we may not be called on, but if the struggle is very severe or in any way disastrous we will at once go forward. Of course, this is all conjecture as to what will take place with our regiment. But at any rate my dear I have no foreboding, no presentiments of ill. I look forward constantly to a safe (illegible) from the dangers of this war and a happy meeting with you all in my dear home. I have only had two letters from you since this battle (Shiloh), but I presume they will be along in due time.

Veterans column: Capt. Levi Coman, of Newark, writes of battle at newly named Shiloh camp

“The weather is getting quite warm here but yet it is pleasant most of the time a fine breeze is blowing making the air clear and healthful. I have no doubt there will be much suffering in our army here in hot weather. But there are high hills and spurs of the mountains in Northern Mississippi & Alabama where our army can be encamped and enjoy good health. But I do hope this war area will be finished early this spring. I am so tired of this constant whirl of excitement. I can endure the physical fatigue but this mental strain is the worst. At night one is all on the quiver. If a mule kicks his hoof against a wagon, one starts up ‘Is that a shot?’ Then wait and listen if not repeated one falls asleep. Then you hear a long rumbling sound, ‘Is that the long roll?’ You wake to find that a wagon is being driven over a distant corduroy bridge. Last night at one o’clock a veritable shot was fired somewhere in our advance and our whole regiment turned out at once under arms, remained in place till the cause was determined to be the accidental discharge of a general’s piece. Oh, if only I could go to bed one night with my clothes off, or my (illegible) bed at home, in peace and serenity without care or anxiety it seems to me I could sleep a month. You may laugh when you find this has worn on me so that I now weigh about two pounds less that I did when I left home. We have good living here however and I have gained very fast lately. My clothes which I bunched up at Donelson are now being let out rapidly. Well, my dear goodbye, goodbye to the little ones, goodbye to all, Levi.”

