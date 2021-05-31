Veterans commemorated with 25,000 American flags at national cemetery on Memorial Day

1 / 8

Veterans commemorated with 25,000 American flags at national cemetery on Memorial Day

Linda Robertson
·6 min read

As a bagpiper played “Amazing Grace” from an adjacent row of graves, U.S. Navy veteran Joe Jiampetti tapped a small American flag precisely two and half inches into the ground and 12 inches in front of the headstone of Larry Tate, a soldier who fought in Vietnam.

Jiampetti stood tall in his crisp white uniform and read Tate’s name aloud, while saluting him.

He turned sharply on his right heel, took three strides to the next grave and performed the same ritual of respect for Frank Gardner — a U.S. Army corporal during World War II whose headstone is engraved with the words: “until we meet again.”

Jiampetti kept hammering, uttering names and saluting — for Kellem T. Lee Jr, a Persian Gulf War veteran and “beloved father;” for Alex Meshbane, who served in World War II and “liked his soup hot;” for Margaret C. Wolf, a Korean War vet and “loving wife and mother;” for Charles Meadow, a World War II Army lieutenant “in our hearts forever” who survived a POW camp.

Jiampetti joined hundreds of volunteers Sunday at the South Florida National Cemetery, where the group placed more than 25,000 flags at the final resting places of U.S. military veterans and their relatives.

They roamed across 338 acres in Lake Worth to make sure no one was forgotten, to make sure each person was honored with a red, white and blue symbol of patriotic sacrifice.

The cemetery, one of five in Florida and 125 in the United States, opened in 2007. It looks like a smaller, subtropical version of Arlington, with its long lines of simple white headstones stretching across former farmland. A Memorial Day ceremony will be held Monday, but it is not open to the public this year due to lingering COVID-19 concerns.

One section leads to another, and another. Some 25,000 stories of valor. “Patriotism” may be considered a quaint word, but the volunteers who came to thank loved ones and comrades believe it still has a powerful meaning.

“Memorial Day is special to me personally but it should be special to every American,” said Jiampetti, whose father, a Korean War combat veteran, is buried in Section 48. “It’s more than steak and hamburgers on the grill. It’s more than a long weekend.”

Two middle school Sea Cadets mentored by Jiampetti expressed the same sentiment. Mia Levine, 14, and Zoie Quevedo, 13, dressed in their white uniforms and sailor caps for flag-laying duties, have relatives who served in Vietnam. Quevedo’s grandfather is buried in Section 53.

“It’s really important to salute them, respect their legacy and honor those who risked their lives for us,” said Levine, who wants to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. “Without them, we would not enjoy the freedom we take for granted.

“It’s an emotional rollercoaster of feelings today — you’re sad, proud, grateful.”

Quevedo said most of her friends will spend Memorial Day at the beach or pool, taking a day off to party but “totally missing the true meaning of the holiday,” she said.

“As different generations of veterans pass away, many of their experiences don’t get passed on,” she said. “We want to preserve their names, their history.”

Anne Marie Oto kissed the headstone of her father, Godfrey Thomas, who served in the Air Force during the Korean War and died in 2019.

“We want to let him know that he is forever loved and irreplaceable,” Oto said of her father, who was a barber in Pittsburgh before he moved to Lake Worth. “He told me he wanted to serve in the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba but my mother said no. He got to fly with the Blue Angels. But he would never tell my about the bad stuff.”

She lives in Wellington and is a team leader for the Flags for Fallen Veterans organization, which raises money and deploys volunteers for flag-laying events nationwide. It’s a tradition for Oto, whose Section 19 has grown from 60 graves to 900 in five years.

“It’s a bittersweet day,” she said. “You hear ‘Taps’ and the roar of the Harleys. You see people crying and laughing and reminiscing. No matter what’s going on in the world, everyone gets along inside the cemetery for the same reason.”

Joe Murphy, a Marine Corps vet who was awarded the Purple Heart for severe injuries suffered in a 1966 machine-gun ambush near Da Nang, Vietnam, that put him in hospitals for two years, came Sunday with his granddaughter.

“Kids are curious and it’s good to encourage them to come out and understand what happened,” said Murphy, who lives in Fort Lauderdale. “I turned 21 in Vietnam and I was one of the oldest in my unit. Now, less than 1% of the U.S. population serves in the military.”

He hopes to be buried at the South Florida cemetery or at Arlington, where veterans who were wounded in battle are eligible for sites but “they’re running out of space,” he said.

John Kelly, a Korean War veteran, plans to be buried next to his wife Dolores, who died last year. His father is buried in Section 36.

“He served in World War I and was called back into the Navy when Pearl Harbor was attacked,” Kelly said.

The Gasparri family placed a flag at the columbarium, where former Army Corporal Remo Mastrocinqui’s urn sits. He is the brother of Rita Gasparri and brother-in-law of her husband, Angelo. Their relatives also served in World War I and World War II and are buried at the Long Island National Cemetery.

“We owe,” said Angelo, who recalled when Memorial Day was known as Decoration Day. “I didn’t serve and that’s always been a regret. I passed the physical three times for Vietnam but was deferred because I was working in the defense industry.

“I grew up in New York City on a street where everybody spoke different languages but everyone fought for this country without hesitation during World War II. The main thing on their minds was how to save this country.”

Added Rita: “People today do not realize how hard-fought our life of liberty is.”

Douglas Thornes, a Gulf War veteran from Boynton Beach, walked the rows checking for missing or incorrectly placed flags. He found one flag that was upside down and replaced it.

“Look at the symmetry here — no matter where you look, everything is in line,” he said.

He read the names: John Muhammad, Marine corporal in Vietnam, “loving husband, dad and grandpa;” Ronald Kaufman, Army private in Vietnam, “lover of birds, peaceful man;” Donald R. Hinds, Army specialist 4 in Vietnam, “gone fishing.”

Thornes’ grandfather served on a destroyer during World War II hunting Nazi submarines while his grandfather’s brothers were at Pearl Harbor — and one of their sons served in Korea. Thornes’ father, his uncles and their cousins fought in Vietnam.

Thornes comes every year with the U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle Club to place flags and visit the graves of friends.

He would love to be buried among them.

“Most people say ‘Happy Memorial Day’ and think it’s just a day off when it is no such thing,” he added. “It’s a dignified day of loss. Unfortunately gardens of stone are places that people forget.

“We’re here to appreciate everyone who wrote a blank check to the U.S. government for a sum up to and including their lives. Some paid that price. Those who didn’t have the duty to remember.”

Recommended Stories

  • In Which Mariah Carey Posts a Pic of Herself with "The Rachel" Haircut and Jennifer Aniston Responds

    Kay, she looks amazing.

  • ESG investment as important as divestment from fossil fuels: former Bank of England governor

    Since leaving the top post at the Bank of England last year, former Governor Mark Carney has arguably been the most vocal advocate, in urging financial institutions to align themselves with emissions goals of the Paris climate agreement. But as shareholders increasingly step up pressure, and lawmakers call for stricter regulations around climate disclosures, Carney says fossil fuel divestments shouldn’t be the sole focus of tackling the global crisis.

  • Before You Renovate Your Home, Do This

    A few years ago, my husband and I decided to finish our basement, including putting in a full bathroom and some other features that ran up a pretty large tab. Remember that in addition to the cost of renovation, there's the hassle factor. Say you're looking at a $40,000 renovation, and there's another home on the market that doesn't require any work.

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Possible easing of COVID restrictions after 13 June if community cases fall further: Lee Hsien Loong

    The government should be able to ease COVID-19 safe management restrictions after 13 June if the pandemic situation continues to improve and the number of community cases falls further, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (31 May).

  • Meet the 'kangaroo tribe': South Korea's 30- and 40-somethings living with mom and dad

    “Let’s be honest. How could I let my precious boy have a hard time?” Lee Young-wook, 61, said.

  • Russia confirms second loan for Belarus, raises issue of detained citizen

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia will move ahead with a second $500 million loan to Belarus next month, following talks between the two countries' leaders amid uproar in the West over the grounding of a passenger jet in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident blogger. President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko held a second day of talks, as well as a yacht tour, in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Saturday, as the Russian leader showed his longstanding ally support in this latest standoff with the West. Russia promised Belarus a $1.5 billion loan last year as part of Moscow's efforts to stabilise its neighbour.

  • China, Taiwan spar again over vaccines, accuse each other of politicking

    China and Taiwan traded more accusations on Monday about COVID-19 vaccines, with Beijing saying they should not be a political tool while Taiwan's ruling party said China was the "black hand" preventing it accessing shots internationally. The two have sparred repeatedly since the pandemic started, over everything from China's transparency about the virus' spread to Taiwan's lack of full access to the World Health Organization, worsening already bad ties. Japan said on Friday it would consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines with other countries as a ruling party panel urged that part of its stock of AstraZeneca Plc doses be provided to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, which welcomed the news.

  • 'Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino said he doesn't have plans for a sequel

    Luca Guadagnino told Deadline he has a slew of other projects and no immediate plans to make a sequel to 2017's "Call Me By Your Name."

  • Biden administration admonishes Belarusian government over dissident arrest

    The Biden administration is imposing sanctions on Belarus for diverting a plane to arrest a dissident journalist. The incident is adding further tension to U.S.-Russia relations as President Biden and Russian President Putin are set to meet in Geneva soon. Christina Ruffini reports.

  • 80 years after Pearl Harbor, effort to identify USS Oklahoma remains comes to a close

    In all, 338 families now have remains of their loved ones who were lost on that date that will live in infamy.

  • Time to challenge Argentina’s white European self-image, black history experts say

    New generation of researchers say country must confront its ‘erasure of blackness’ and the structural racism that exists now Couples dancing tango in Argentina, in this undated photo. Seven million Europeans migrated to Argentina between 1850 and 1950. Photograph: Ullstein Bild/Getty Images Argentina has long taken pride in its European heritage. The mass migration of 7 million Europeans, mostly Spanish and Italian, between 1850 and 1950, created a racial profile many Argentinians feel distinguishes their country from the rest of Latin America even today. “Mexicans descend from the Aztecs, Peruvians from the Incas – but Argentinians descend from the ships,” goes an old saying that encapsulates Argentina’s perception of itself as a nation of transplanted white Europeans. But that Eurocentric view is being vehemently disputed as not only outdated but also factually untrue by a generation of young Afro-descendant researchers and activists who wish to rewrite the accepted version of Argentinian history. “Argentina needs to understand that it is both very racist and very Afro,” said black activist and researcher Alí Delgado. University lecturer Patricia Gomes is another Afro-descendant researcher intent on demolishing Argentina’s mythical self-image as a white nation. “In Argentina it used to be said that here there were no blacks, therefore there was no one to be racist with – and hence there was no racism,” she said. Delgado and Gomes point to recent studies of population surveys and genetics that paint a far different picture from Argentina’s accepted history: one recent study concluded that up to 20% of today’s Argentinians may have ancestry from Africa. The reason is simple: between the 16th and 19th centuries – long before the wave of European migration – more than 200,000 enslaved Africans arrived at the twin ports of the River Plate, Buenos Aires and Montevideo, capital cities of what are now Argentina and Uruguay. “The number of slaves who arrived to the region of the River Plate is almost half of those who arrived in the US, which gives an idea of the magnitude of slave traffic in the River Plate region,” according to Alex Borucki, a Uruguayan academic at the University of California Irvine, who co-manages the SlaveVoyages website that traces every ship carrying enslaved people that reached the Americas. In a sign of the changing perceptions of Argentina’s racial identity, Gomes and Delgado are teaching Argentina’s first ever university courses on the subject. Their two-month series of lectures for law students at the University of Buenos Aires in March and April was booked solid. Another two-month course will follow in August and September, and the pair are also considering an open seminar for the general public. Gomes and Delgado argue that the idea of a European Argentina was a fabrication imposed by racist 19th-century leaders to erase Argentina’s rich black culture from the nation’s collective consciousness. Gabino Ezeiza, a famed Argentinian payada musician, in this picture from 1891. Photograph: Alamy In 1778, Africans and Afro-descendants made up 37% of the population of what is now Argentina, according to a census by its Spanish colonialist rulers. In some major provinces the proportion was more than 50%. That number did not drop significantly after independence from Spain in 1816: Afro-descendants accounted for 30% of the population of Buenos Aires for decades after independence. But after that, the number is unknown, because Argentina’s census bureau stopped collecting racial information. “Census data was manipulated to erase us first from the statistics – and then from the history books,” says Gomes. “From the end of the 19th century the state meticulously began to make us invisible to present Argentina as homogeneous and of European descent.” Argentina’s “whitening process” has been studied in depth by US academic Erika Edwards in her book Hiding in Plain Sight, published last year by University of Alabama Press. “The bleaching project was a successful endeavor in terms of the erasure of blackness,” said Edwards. “The idea that somebody could be the descendant of a slave is just not there.” That belief in a strictly European Argentina continues to percolate. “We are all descendants from Europe,” said President Mauricio Macri at the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos. It wasn’t until the 2010 census that an option was included for Argentinians wishing to self-identify as Afro-descendants. “That inclusion was very important but unfortunately it was restricted to only a small segment of the population, with the resulting projection suggesting that only half a percent of the population self-identify that way,” said Gomes. Delgado and Gomes prefer data from a 2005 study conducted by Afro-descendant researchers that projects 20% of the population as having at least one African forebear. Black slaves pay homage to the 19th-century politician Juan Manuel de Rosas. Photograph: CPA Media Pte Ltd/Alamy A genetic study conducted by the University of Brasília in 2008 reached a different conclusion, finding that 9% of current-day Argentinians are of African ancestry. Argentina’s pro-European immigration policy was initiated under its 1853 constitution at a time when the country’s post-independence thinkers and politicians were obsessed with the dichotomy of Civilization and Barbarism – the title of a 1845 book by Domingo Sarmiento, the country’s seventh president. In this Manichean view, Afro-descendants were placed squarely on the barbarism end of the scale. “If it was not possible to physically eliminate Argentina’s Afro-descendants, the decision was to at least eliminate them symbolically, to create a discourse that there are no blacks in Argentina, that Brazil has that problem,” says Edwards. The entrenched poverty of many Afro-descendants goes hand in hand with Argentina’s structural racism, says Delgado. “There are no black journalists or politicians, but Argentina’s poor barrios are full of Afro-descendants. So are our prisons, just like in the United States.” Most present-day Afro-descendants are of mixed race because of inter-marriage between the male European immigrants who arrived after 1850 and Argentinian women of African descent. “In the US, a drop of black blood makes you black, but in Argentina a drop of white blood makes you white,” said Gomes. “In a society where Afro-descendants were marginalized, many Afro-descendant families emphasized their whiteness to save themselves. They ripped up old photos and denied the existence of a black relative.” The popularity of the two academics’ courses suggest that Argentina is finally opening up a long-postponed debate about race and identity. “It’s time for Argentinians to take their black grandmother out of the closet,” said Delgado.

  • Homes set to be heated by sewage plants in future

    Heat from industry and warmth from the sea feature in advice to government on future home heating.

  • Yellowstone: Woman charged at by grizzly bear after approaching animal and its cubs

    Rangers attempt to trace park visitor after rule prohibiting people from coming within 100 yards of grizzlies apparently broken

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara among seven presumed dead in Tennessee plane crash

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • The fun is done. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are in real trouble. | Opinion

    The Mavs had a 2-0 series lead and 30-11 edge in Game 3, but since then the Clippers have outscored the Mavs 213-159 and have now tied the series.

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • Ministers race to offer all over-50s a second vaccination before June 21

    Ministers are in a race to offer all over-50s a second coronavirus vaccine dose before the planned end of restrictions on June 21, the vaccines minister has said. Nadhim Zahawi said the Government was aiming to offer full protection to older people before the planned "unlocking" amid concern that the Indian variant could throw the roadmap off course. The delivery of second doses to over-50s had already been accelerated after a Public Health England (PHE) study showed that both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are much less effective against the Indian variant after a single dose. Speaking on the Andrew Marr show, Mr Zahawi said the UK was "in a race" to get people vaccinated but the Government "hopes to be able to protect all over-50s with two doses before 21 June", due to be the next and final step in England's lifting of lockdown. However, he later warned: “I could do with more supply” in order to “protect more people more rapidly”. According to NHS data, less than half of those aged between 50 and 59 in England have already been vaccinated with both doses, although the figure rises to 90 per cent of those above the age of 70. Scientists have warned that in Israel, where the vaccination rate has led the world, restrictions did not begin to fully lift until 70 per cent of the population was double jabbed. In England, around 46 per cent of adults have received both doses.

  • My family is divided over COVID-19 vaccinations. Here's how we cope

    I'm a vaccine enthusiast. My sister is a skeptic. We spent months debating the issue — and trying to preserve our relationship in the process.

  • Naftali Bennett: The right-wing millionaire who may end Netanyahu era

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Naftali Bennett, Israel's likely next prime minister, is a self-made tech millionaire who dreams of annexing most of the occupied West Bank. Bennett has said that creation of a Palestinian state would be suicide for Israel, citing security reasons. But the standard-bearer of Israel's religious right and staunch supporter of Jewish settlements said on Sunday he was joining forces with his political opponents to save the country from political disaster.