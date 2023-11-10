Veterans, community members fill Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach for World War II memorial dedication ceremony
Veterans, community members fill Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach for World War II memorial dedication ceremony
Veterans, community members fill Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach for World War II memorial dedication ceremony
Jackets, boots, bags — even designer brands are marked down by an extra 25%.
Oh, and it's under $50.
Whether you're shopping for kids or you're a kid at heart, these fan-favorite kits are fun for the whole family.
Amazon reportedly plans to remove the Android core from its Fire TVs, smart displays and other devices. Inside sources, job listings and other materials support Amazon’s alleged move to a new Linux-based operating system codenamed ‘Vega.’
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick this weekend’s biggest college football games against the spread & provide their thoughts on Michigan’s response to the Big Ten as rumors of a suspension for Jim Harbaugh circulate through the sports world.
Chad Stahelski breaks down the evolution of the beloved "John Wick" franchise.
One of the most prominent LGBTQ organizations in the U.S. will close its account on X, formerly Twitter. The Trevor Project announced Thursday that it has decided to end its presence on the platform in light of "increasing hate and vitriol" targeting the queer community on X, which Elon Musk purchased one year ago. The organization is focused on suicide prevention and provides 24/7 counseling for young LGBTQ people struggling with mental health challenges.
A bundle of four Blink security cameras, including two Outdoor 4 units, has dropped to $140 for Amazon Prime members.
Amazon today announced changes to its grocery delivery service designed to make ordering from Amazon Fresh more competitive with rivals like Instacart, Walmart, Target-owned Shipt, DoorDash and others. The company says that, now, customers will no longer need an Amazon Prime membership to order groceries from Amazon Fresh for delivery or free pickup. The expansion will be available everywhere Amazon Fresh is offered across the U.S., and a similar option will soon be available to Whole Foods shoppers, as well.
Experts say there's a reason to be cautious about libido gummies, which can include an array of ingredients.
Digital influencers like Imma, Kuki and Nobody Sausage are growing in popularity on social media and shifting the way we interact on our favorite platforms. The post This is how virtual influencers are changing the social media game appeared first on In The Know.
"I want to thank Tracy Chapman for writing one of the greatest songs of all time," said Luke Combs, whose remake made "Fast Car" a hit again 35 years after its release.
SAG-AFTRA says it was able to negotiate "unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI."
Bob Iger said Wednesday that Disney "would like to stay" in India and is considering its options in the world's most populous country where its TV business continues to pull profit but the crown jewel streamer Hotstar is struggling to contain subscriber loss. Hotstar lost 2.8 million subscribers in the quarter ending September, widening its overall loss to about 23 million in a year at a time when the firm continues to attract more consumers to Disney+. Disney+ added nearly 7 million subscribers in the quarter, making its overall subscriber base top 150 million globally, including those from Hotstar.
Lyft’s strategy of slashing ride-hail fares to compete with Uber has resulted in slow and steady gains for the company, but competition remains fierce. According to Lyft’s third-quarter earnings, reported Wednesday, Lyft’s active ridership numbers have increased sequentially quarter-over-quarter this year. In the three months ending September 30, Lyft recorded 22.4 million active riders, up from 21.5 million in the second quarter and 19.6 million in the first.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Amazon announced today a new One Medical membership benefit for Prime members, giving them access to affordable healthcare services for $9 per month or $99 annually. Originally $199 a year, members are saving $100 on One Medical’s 24/7 virtual care services as well as in-person visits at locations across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Portland, among hundreds of other cities. Additionally, members can bring the savings to their loved ones.
Walmart's Black Friday sale has come early this year and includes $50 off the new Apple Watch 9
Discover the Black Friday deals from Walmart that are set to light up your tech world in 2023
The Cleveland Fed president, long one of the most hawkish members of the central bank's rate-setting committee, is stepping down because of mandatory age and length-of-service policies.