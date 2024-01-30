Veterans Council to meet Wednesday
Jan. 30—The Lawrence County Veterans Council will hold its first meeting of the year at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at the VFW Post 315, located at 1820 E. Washington St.
