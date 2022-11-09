Veterans Day 2022: What It’s Like Being A Veteran At An Elite MBA Program

It has long been the case that at the top business schools in the United States, military veterans are an integral part of the makeup of full-time MBA programs.

In the top 25 programs, former members of the military generally make up 5% to 10% of any given cohort — and B-schools are always eager to attract more. Scholarships and fellowships are plentiful, and veterans clubs and associations given prominence and support. The reason is simple: Because veterans bring unique work experience and outlook, different from, and complementary to, nonmilitary MBA candidates. Often they have performed difficult tasks under immense pressure, and developed skill sets that allow them to thrive in high-stress environments.

Admissions teams know that admitting candidates with military experience enhances the diversity — and the future success — of any MBA class.

NORTHWESTERN KELLOGG: FOR VETERANS, ‘PHENOMENAL CULTURAL ALIGNMENT’

Bernard Banks: Veterans benefit from Kellogg’s “focus on leadership and empathy.”

At Northwestern Kellogg School of Management, more than 1,000 veterans have used the school as a springboard to leadership roles in every industry. They are an essential part of the Kellogg team, says Bernard Banks, associate dean for leadership development and inclusion.

He should know: Before coming to Kellogg, Banks served as a brigadier general in the United States Army and led West Point’s Department of Behavioral Science and Leadership.

“Kellogg offers phenomenal cultural alignment for students who possess military experience,” Banks tells Poets&Quants. “Furthermore, the Kellogg Veterans’ Association provides best-in-class support for former (and current) military members throughout their MBA journey.

“Our veterans benefit from the strength of Kellogg’s curriculum and community, including the institution’s focus on leadership and empathy. The school’s proven ability to amplify veterans’ skills and attributes has fostered the successful transition of over 1,000 former military members into leadership roles spanning all sectors. Kellogg is a community that recognizes the value of what veterans bring to bear and it leverages their talents to the benefit of other students and future employers!”

‘VETERANS BRING VAST LEADERSHIP EXPERIENCES’

Veterans Day in the United States is Friday, November 11. Poets&Quants does not wait for holidays or other special occasions to write about the contributions and experiences of veterans in business school: We publish those stories all year long (see here, here, and here for some recent examples).

But it’s also true that it’s especially important to acknowledge veterans and their experiences when more people are paying attention, which is why P&Q asked some of the Kellogg School’s current students with military experience — including those who served in other countries’ militaries — to share what the day means to them, how they’re involved in the veteran community, why they chose Kellogg for their post-service journey, and more. See their answers on the following pages.

Last year at this time, in writing about veterans at the elite M7 schools, we asked veterans and current MBA students to comment on why they believe veteran representation matters in MBA programs. Elle Taylor, a captain in the Army who graduated from the Kellogg MBA program this year, offered this insight:

“Most MBA students have never interacted with someone who has served in the Armed Forces, so veteran representation matters to bring unique perspectives to business schools,” Taylor said. “Veterans bring vast leadership experiences to MBA cohorts that revolve around adversity, high pressure decisions, and adaptability — all lessons that future business leaders will endeavor. While veterans typically do not have the technical background of those MBA students that specialized in finance or consulting prior, I have found that many veterans are fast learners and able to add value to quantitative class discussions within a short period of time.”

See the next pages for six profiles of Kellogg MBA student veterans.

John Levi, Kellogg MBA Class of 2023

United States Navy Lieutenant

What does Veteran’s Day mean to you?

Veterans Day isn’t just a holiday to commemorate those who have served, but also those who are still actively standing watch. Many Veterans have sacrificed quite a lot – some have forgone holidays and major life events, some have experienced extreme mental and physical trauma, and others have given the ultimate sacrifice. I try to reflect on this, the impact that being in the Navy and the people I served with have had on me, and how fortunate I am to have interacted with the people in this community.

What has been the greatest challenge about the transition to civilian life?

My two most significant challenges have been navigating the sheer number of opportunities and translating my past experiences in a relevant way for future employers. A common concern among Vets is having a potential employer say, “All your experiences seem interesting, but how does that background help my business be successful?” Kellogg has an excellent Career Management Center that helps you craft your story and identify your path driven by personal values. However, the greatest support has come from the Kellogg community. Everyone has such a unique background and perspective, and they share a general willingness to be a sounding board through these challenges.

Why did you choose Kellogg?

I chose Kellogg for three major reasons: the people, the school’s values, and the career opportunities. When I was thinking about transitioning out of the Navy, I started reaching out to students and alums to learn more about the school. I could tell by these interactions that Kellogg differentiated itself through an incredibly supportive environment. One of the common mantras that I first heard during these initial outreaches, and continue to hear, has been a “pay it forward” attitude. Now, I see this attitude every day, from informal conversations in the Global Hub atrium to formal student-led interview workshops. At Kellogg, the people strongly represent the school’s values.

In terms of post-MBA opportunities, Kellogg has a very strong track record in general management and consulting (among other areas of expertise). I think this combination appeals to many people with military backgrounds. Kellogg’s academics and network complement our experiences when making these types of careers a natural pivot for us. This is not to say that these are the only options – those who pursued opportunities like finance, big tech, and start-ups also had great success.

What value does Kellogg’s Veteran Association provide to you and your fellow classmates?

The Kellogg Veterans Association has been a touchpoint for everyone from military service. The club has people who have been at every career transition stage, from just getting out and exploring the MBA option to starting their first post-MBA job. Someone is always willing to “pay it forward” and help at each step. In addition to career transition support, the club aims to reach out and connect with the greater Kellogg and Chicagoland community in various ways, like cohosted charity events.

How has Kellogg prepared you for your post-MBA career goals?

Kellogg has helped me understand the importance of differentiating yourself and has given me an immersive academic experience that can be applied in my next career. But I foresee the most impactful benefit from my time at Kellogg to be the network. There are as many different backgrounds and career goals as there are students. Throughout the student body, people strive to be values-driven and support each other. It’s going to be exciting to see where everyone ends up and how we cross paths in the future!

Lucas Cooper, Kellogg MBA Class of 2024

United States Marine Corps 1st Lieutenant

What does Veteran’s Day mean to you?

Veteran’s Day has always been an opportunity for me to reflect on the incredible sacrifices of the men and women who have served before me. I feel grateful to live in a nation that inspires so many to willingly risk their lives in its defense.

What has been the greatest challenge about the transition to civilian life?

The built-in support system at Kellogg has made the transition to civilian life easy. Kellogg makes the relatively large class feel smaller through section events, affinity clubs, and small group dinners. This structure has made it easy to befriend the incredible people in this community. To be honest, the most challenging part of the transition has been managing my time in light of the many opportunities at Kellogg; I’ve had to learn how to say no and prioritize!

Why did you choose Kellogg?

I chose to attend Kellogg because I felt that it was the program that would best equip me to pursue a career in social impact. Specifically, I was drawn to Kellogg’s established social impact pathway, its famously collaborative culture, and its extensive menu of experiential classes such as Venture Capital Lab or Launching and Leading Startups with professor Carter Cast. Kellogg is also the best place for my family. My wife was part of Northwestern’s Class of 2018 and many of her best friends still live in Chicago. After spending our first three years of marriage in the Marine Corps, I looked forward to having the autonomy to choose a school that felt right for both of us.

What value does Kellogg’s Veteran Association provide to you and your fellow classmates?

The Kellogg Veterans Association provides mentorship, professional support, and a strong community during the application process through graduation. My first interaction with the KVA was when members of the class of 2022 reviewed my essays prior to me submitting my application. KVA members were among the first students to welcome me to campus and have continued to be some of my closest friends.

How has Kellogg prepared you for your post-MBA career goals?

I came to business school to help create a greener and more equitable world through a career in early-stage impact investing. Kellogg’s unique course offerings, such as Venture Capital Lab, help me build the technical skills required to succeed in the industry. Beyond the academics, Kellogg has positioned me for success through access to a vibrant entrepreneurial community where I can learn from both alumni and my tremendously talented classmates. I look forward to continuing to explore the resources that Kellogg has to offer.

Krystal Onyema, MBA Class of 2023

United States Army Captain

What does Veteran’s Day mean to you?

The older I get, the more Veteran’s Day means to me. I honor all my friends, teammates, mentors, and mentees from the military who have served (or are serving) and the sacrifices that they have made. People have different reasons for choosing to serve, but once you’re in the military, you are a service member 24/7—it defines you and your family. You go where the Army (or your respective branch) sends you. It’s great to have a day that recognizes this service and humbling to be counted with so many outstanding former and current service members.

What has been the greatest challenge about the transition to civilian life?

I will actually be returning to the Active Duty Army to teach undergrad at West Point. In the military, I was used to hierarchical structures and communicating in a certain way that was effective for collaboration and mission accomplishment. In my temporary transition to civilian life, I needed to relearn quickly how to use informal influence to encourage collaboration and essentially learn a different language to communicate effectively. It stretched my communication style and how I view teams. It’s important to understand the priorities of others in order to find common ground, develop solutions, or make plans. Having that understanding helps my communication. I often ask myself, How do I convey my experience or ideas in a way that is easy to understand and edifying to the team?

While I am also getting a formal business education—learning valuation, marketing principles, and how compensation works— I’m receiving frameworks and academic structure to a lot of the leadership skills and intuition I developed through my Army experience. These frameworks will help me share personal stories but identify key points that cadets will be able to use in their own lives. Kellogg is giving me opportunities with a safety net to practice understanding priorities of others while tailoring my communication to the listener so that I can be effective as an instructor and mentor to the cadets in my classes.

Why did you choose Kellogg?

Apart from Kellogg being a top tier school, it fosters an open environment where I feel comfortable engaging with people from entirely different backgrounds. Before choosing Kellogg, I spoke to members of the community of alumni and students—specifically the veterans and members of the Black Management Association. They were humble, willing to help, and excited to share their experiences at school. Through them, I realized how special the culture at Kellogg is. Consequently, that determines the amount of work people are willing to give a certain project, assignment, or even event.

At Kellogg, I’m receiving frameworks and academic structure to a lot of the leadership skills and intuition that I’ve gained from my Army experience.

What value does Kellogg’s Veteran Association provide to you and your fellow classmates?

The Kellogg Veteran’s Association is a community where I find shared experiences, encouragement, and a judgement-free zone. I see so many of my peers making the transition to civilian life and succeeding. They encourage me to lean into this Kellogg experience and make the most of it while building a network that will be benefit my future. Last year, I learned practical recruiting and networking skills but also was able to share my military experience through an event called “Hear My Story.” Many civilians don’t know that while we all make sacrifices, military service and members are not a monolith. The KVA empowered me to share my military journey’s failures, triumphs, and lessons learned to benefit the Kellogg community.

How has Kellogg prepared you for your post-MBA career goals?

I’ve dreamed of being an undergrad instructor at West Point since my freshman year of college. And now that I have the opportunity, Kellogg is providing me the education and experience for me to do it. I’ve been able to meet, work with, and learn alongside so many great minds. People come with a variety of backgrounds, and I find myself consistently being challenged to consider other points of view. We may all be learning similar frameworks and theories in class, but each person offers a spin on a framework I hadn’t considered. I’ve also been able to learn from interesting and quality professors like Meghan Busse and Brooke Vuckovic with brilliant academic minds and industry experience. These two professors command the classroom, make it a point to know each person’s name, and have a way inspiring students to put in work for greater understanding. They make themselves available and are interested in the success of all who take their class. I’m learning how I want to be as an instructor and what I want my classrooms to look like in the future.

Pete Carbone, MBA Class of 2023

United States Army Captain; Co-President Kellogg Veterans Association

What does Veteran’s Day mean to you?

In my mind, Veterans Day is a day to be thankful for the men and women I served beside in my five years in the Army. I had the privilege to lead soldiers from all over the world, and work closely with servicemembers from the US Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and international US Allies, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without learning from and growing with many of those talented and inspiring individuals. Every year, my Army friends and I try to get together on Veterans Day weekend and spend some quality time catching up. This year, I am excited to celebrate one of my best friends from West Point for his bachelor party. That group of friends, and my support system from the Army, will always be near and dear to my heart.

What has been the greatest challenge about the transition to civilian life?

Community is extremely important for me, and I think the toughest part of the transition was stepping out of the Army community that I had enjoyed for almost the last decade of my life, and stepping into the ambiguity of business school. When I was moving to Evanston to start at Kellogg, I knew I was stepping into a business school world with supremely talented and intelligent individuals from all over the planet; it was a bit intimidating. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t unsure about how some international students would perceive a US military veteran or about whether my military leadership abilities were directly transferable to a business school setting. It was a daunting transition to move from an extremely structured, hierarchical, and somewhat predictable day-to-day as an Army Captain to an ambiguous and unknown (at least to me) business school experience. However, the community and support that the KVA provided was a game changer at the onset. I knew that I was not alone in this transition, and it was amazing to have that support system. Once classes started, I quickly realized how well Kellogg fostered a genuine and collaborative culture, and I was further encouraged by the class of 2022 and how invested they were in my class’s success and development.

Why did you choose Kellogg?

I chose Kellogg because of the meaningful connections I made throughout the application and interview process. It felt like every Kellogg student I spoke to was more than willing to share a moment of their free time and answer all the questions I had. Then they would continuously check in to see how my application was progressing and if they could provide any additional support. I vividly remember a phone call with Doug Ausenbaugh, one of the KVA co-presidents at the time, in which he and his wife gave me the back-and-forth student and JV (our Kellogg name for significant other) perspective about Kellogg and business school in general. I truly felt like I could be a member of a supportive community at Kellogg and that the second-year class would be heavily involved in my first-year experience. It was exactly what I was looking for as an Army officer transitioning to civilian life at business school.

What value does Kellogg’s Veteran Association provide to you and your fellow classmates?

Our goals for the KVA this year are (1) to help veterans earn admission to a top business school, (2) to help veterans successfully recruit for jobs while at Kellogg and (3) provide a collaborative environment for veterans at Kellogg while connecting with the broader Kellogg student body.

I think we have an extremely passionate group of second years steering the ship this year for the KVA, and I think we have done a great job so far committing to those three main initiatives. Whether it’s through weekly KVA consulting recruiting workshops, providing resume feedback to veteran applicants, or coordinating social events with other affinity groups, the KVA fosters community and continues to “pay it forward.” With the class of 2024 bringing in the largest veteran cohort Kellogg has ever seen, I am excited for the future prospects for the KVA.

How has Kellogg prepared you for your post-MBA career goals?

After attending a military academy for four years and serving in the U.S. military for five years, most of my professional interactions in the last nine years have been almost exclusively with other U.S. servicemembers. As I mentioned earlier, the people with whom I worked were inspiring and diverse, but we all operated within the hierarchical military structure with similar mission sets. Kellogg has taught me how to work with people from different personal and professional backgrounds, how to leverage a team’s diverse skillsets and perspective to have an impact, and how to apply leadership abilities to challenging business settings. Kellogg has also taught me how to be a more vulnerable leader, whether through Professor Shana Carroll’s Personal Leadership Insights class (which I couldn’t recommend enough), or through the relationships I’ve built with my classmates (now close friends) from all over the globe.

Kellogg also provided coaching and support to help me recruit for jobs after business school. After I graduate in 2023, I will start full-time at McKinsey & Co’s Denver office as a generalist associate consultant. I am confident I can attribute my success in applying for that role to the mentorship and coaching of the KVA, the Kellogg Consulting Club, and my Interview Prep Group leader Edward La Cava.

Noy Franco, MBA Class of 2023

Israeli Defense Force Sergeant

What does Veteran’s Day mean to you?

As an Israeli Defense Force vet, this will be my first Veteran’s Day in the U.S. Though I did not serve in the U.S., Kellogg’s tight-knit community of veterans makes me feel a sense of belonging and solidarity. What makes this even more of an honor is the tremendous focus at Kellogg. Kellogg Veterans Association hosts an entire week around Veterans Day with dedicated events that spotlight vets and aim to increase awareness among the student body. This is an incredible opportunity to share personal service stories with classmates during “Hear My Story” and small group dinners, meet with alumni and hear inspiring experiences. Kellogg and KVA are doing a great job making veterans feel included no matter where they come from.

What has been the greatest challenge about the transition to civilian life?

Unlike most veterans, I have worked for several years in the private sector. However, moving from Tel Aviv to Evanston had the potential to be an overwhelming experience for me. Kellogg has created the ideal surrounding to let me feel I am never alone. The orientation week, called Culture is Made (CIM), was tailored to create a culture among the incoming students through enlightening moments and fun activities. I also learned to appreciate KWEST, an old Kellogg tradition, where I traveled to Brazil with a group of complete strangers who became my best friends. Building relationships through mutual experiences created a rare welcoming environment that was fundamental in this transition.

Why did you choose Kellogg?

One word: People! When I applied to B-schools, I talked with students and alums from most of the top MBA programs in the U.S. The impression I got from Kellogg’s students and alums was extraordinary. I could immediately imagine them as my classmates and friends. Now that I am here, I understand Kellogg has a supportive and empowering culture — not only among students and alums but also with faculty and staff.

What value does Kellogg’s Veteran Association provide to you and your fellow classmates?

As veterans, we are used to teamwork and we bring that mindset to business school. Vets were the first to connect with me when I was admitted to Kellogg. Socially, KVA hosts many opportunities for vets to connect— from happy hours to Cubs games. Professionally, KVA and the veterans are undoubtedly the best career peers — their support in recruiting is vital and valuable. They host exclusive company events and plug into an incredible alumni network.

I’ll share a personal experience: one night, I contacted KVA to help me solve a mini-crisis with recruiting. I immediately got a response with all the support I needed (shout out to Greg!). It feels like a privilege to be a vet at Kellogg. In my opinion, Kellogg has the most well-connected and supportive Veterans association of all top business schools.

How has Kellogg prepared you for your post-MBA career goals?

Coming from another country, I was expecting a pivot in geography, industry and function. At Kellogg, I have an exceptional opportunity to pause the rat race and reflect on my leadership skills, learn new tools from countless academic and hands-on experiences and build an exclusive global network that would stay with me for my entire life. Professionally, I would like to peruse opportunities in entrepreneurship and venture capital. Kellogg offers numerous academic programs and experimental learnings to explore those opportunities, like Venture Lab, where you can work with funds or startups during school year and exclusive entrepreneurship programs to start a venture. So far, I feel that my experience at Kellogg has pushed me out of my comfort zone and empowered me to dream bigger.

Braylon Gurnell, MBA Class of 2023

United States Army Major

What does Veteran’s Day mean to you?

I did not come from what I would call a military family, but I did have one uncle who served as an officer in the Air Force before me. When he learned I was being recruited to play football at the Air Force Academy he was ecstatic, even if I was skeptical. We had many conversations leading up to my decision, but one stuck with me many years later. In his excitement, my uncle had pulled out one of his old uniforms. He pointed out our last name on the right side of the uniform and then the tape reading “United States” on the left. He then told me, “When you wear this uniform, remember both of these names are what you represent.”

For me, Veterans Day provides an opportunity for introspection. Service is often marked by sacrifices big and small, but there many elements of my service that I can look back on fondly. While in the Air Force I lost friends, deployed to remote locations, and missed family gatherings, but I also formed lifelong friendships and had the opportunity to work what was essentially my dream job at Cape Canaveral.

I always appreciated the sense of mission and purpose I felt when wearing my uniform. One of the last things I had an opportunity to do prior to leaving active duty and starting business school was host my promotion ceremony in my hometown of Houston, TX. For many of my friends and family this was the first time they had ever seen me in a uniform or had the chance to learn more about what I did in the Air Force. Memories like these are the ones I’ll carry with me as I transition to civilian life, and they’ll be especially prominent on days like Veterans Day.

What has been the greatest challenge about the transition to civilian life?

Choosing to leave the Air Force and attend business school was not a trivial decision. It was a choice that would have a profound impact on my family’s future. My wife was initially apprehensive about moving forward and with good reason. In the long-term, we had to consider how my new civilian career would complement her career as an Air Force officer and attorney and of more immediate concern we needed to figure out how we were going to afford all of this.

As I’ve gone through Kellogg’s program, I’ve witnessed her transition to becoming one of Kellogg’s biggest advocates.

In October, we hosted our annual Black Management Association Conference which is attended by prospective students each year. While I was working in the background to ensure the conference ran smoothly, my wife was engaging with future students and sharing the benefits of Kellogg as if she was a student herself.

One of the most special things about the Kellogg community is how it embraces all of you and the relationships that you hold dear. My friends and classmates have been extremely inclusive in welcoming my wife as part of the community. Without this level of acceptance, I truly believe our transition might have been more challenging.

Why did you choose Kellogg?

There were two primary reasons I felt Kellogg was the best choice for me: community and flexibility.

Once I decided that I wanted to attend business school, The Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) MBA Prep program played a significant role in my research and recruiting process. Through the program I had the opportunity to visit several schools and build relationships with current students and alumni from those schools.

Each of the schools were special in their own way, but at Kellogg, I felt accepted immediately. My first-time walking into the Global Hub as a prospective student I was met with a surprise hug (more like a tackle) from a teammate that played football with me at the Air Force Academy.

As I learned more about the school, I experienced warm and enthusiastic receptions like this from students that I didn’t know in the Kellogg Veterans Association (KVA) and Black Management Association (BMA). It made it clear to me that the Kellogg community was one I wanted to be a part of.

More practically, as I transitioned from the Air Force, I had an idea of my interests, but I still valued the opportunity to gain exposure to new industries. Kellogg offered the curriculum and resources to allow me to explore new opportunities while also ensuring that I would have a successful outcome.

What value does Kellogg’s Veteran Association provide to you and your fellow classmates?

At its core the KVA provides a group of students that understand your experience in a way that’s differentiated from the rest of the community. Regardless of your branch (or country) of service we can all find common ground and a place to relate with one another.

Beyond the community and social aspects, KVA leadership has partnered with the school’s administration to make sure that Kellogg remains financially accessible to veterans by increasing GI Bill and Yellow Ribbon contributions substantially over the past two years.

How has Kellogg prepared you for your post-MBA career goals?

Immediately following Kellogg I’ll be joining Boston Consulting Group’s Washington, D.C. office. In the short-term, consulting allows me to quickly develop skills that I will need to be successful in the corporate world. It also provides the geographic flexibility needed to pair with my wife’s career.

In the long-term, I plan to continue exploring my interest in venture capital and entrepreneurship. On this front, Kellogg has provided countless resources and opportunities to help me achieve my goals. The school’s Finance curriculum has helped me gain the knowledge to feel confident walking into interviews and internships with funds on multiple occasions. The unique chance to lead industry treks and conferences has helped me develop a robust network that cuts across sectors and stages. Experiential programs like Venture Lab offer practical experience working with venture funds and startups that can’t be replicated in the classroom.

When the time comes for me to pivot towards my long-term plans, I’m confident that I’ll be successful, attributed in no small part to the resources available to me during my time at Kellogg.

