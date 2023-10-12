When is Veterans Day 2023? History of the federal holiday and why we celebrate

Grab your American flags because Veterans Day is almost here!

Similar to the Fourth of July in that it's a celebration of patriotism, Veterans Day is a day to honor American history and spend time with loved ones. Whether it's a BBQ outside or hanging out indoors with family, hopefully you get to enjoy this federal holiday off with people you love.

Whether you regularly celebrate the holiday or not, you might be wondering when is Veterans Day 2023, and what is the history behind the celebration? Learn more about the national holiday and its importance to the country.

When is Veterans Day 2023?

Veteran’s Day 2023 is on Saturday, November 11.

Is Veterans Day a federal holiday?

Yes, Veteran’s Day is a federal holiday.

On May 13, 1938, an Act made the 11th of November a legal holiday each year, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA). This holiday was known as “Armistice Day,” a day set aside to honor the veterans of World War I.

Over 15 years later in 1954, World War II deployed the largest number of soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen in the Nation’s history. The 83rd Congress strongly urged the Veterans service organizations to amend the holiday name by switching “Armistice” with “Veterans,” according to the DVA. On June 1, 1954, November 11 became the national holiday dedicated to honoring American Veterans of all wars.

On October 8, 1954, the first Veterans Day Proclamation was issued by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, according to the DVA.

What is Veterans Day?

World War I ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919, according to the DVA. Seven months earlier the fighting ceased when a truce between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect causing a ceasefire on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

November 11, 1918, is regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars,” according to the DVA. The observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11th honors the historical importance of the date but also celebrates and honors American veterans for “their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is Veterans Day? When the federal holiday is celebrated in 2023