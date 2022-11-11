Veterans Day: Are banks, post offices, schools, national parks open Friday? What to know

Banks, post offices, and many businesses everywhere will close their doors on Veterans Day this Friday to honor the millions of people who have served with celebrations held across the country and globe.

The federal holiday on Nov. 11 ties back to the end of World War I and marks when Germany and the Allies signed a 1918 agreement to end war hostilities. Fighting ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

At the time, Nov. 11, 1918 was regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars,” according to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In 1919, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day to celebrate and observe the end of hostilities with parades, public meetings and a “brief suspension of business beginning."

Banks

While banks are not required to close on the holidays designated by the U.S. Federal Reserve System, most will be closed on Friday, including branches of Bank of America, the Federal Reserve Bank, TD Bank and Wells Fargo. Any banking business you do online on a holiday will not start processing until the next business day.

Mail services: USPS, UPS, FedEx

USPS will not delivery mail on Friday. However, UPS will continue package delivery and store locations will remain open, with possible minor delays for UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations due to the USPS holiday. FedEx will also remain open, with modified service for FedEx Smart Post.

Federal government offices, courts

Federal courts and non-essential government offices will be closed for Veterans Day.

National parks

To honor veterans, national parks will remain open and be free to all visitors on Friday.

Schools

Although it varies for each school district, most schools close their doors on Veterans Day, including the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Phoenix Elementary School District, among others.

Double-check with your public school district or private school for closures.

Garbage pickup

Some garbage and recycling collection may be delayed on Friday or moved to another weekday in some cities. Check with your local providers.

Grocery stores and retail

Most grocery stores and retail businesses will remain open on Veterans Day. Some stores may have reduced hours.

Restaurants

Most restaurants will be open, and some chains like IHOP, Applebee's, Olive Garden and Starbucks will be offering free meals or treats to veterans and active-duty service members to thank them for their service. See a larger list of deals and free food for veterans and military personnel right here.

