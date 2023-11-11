Veterans Day ceremonies

TechCrunch

Mr. Cooper, the mortgage and loan giant with more than four million customers, has confirmed customer data was compromised during a recent cyberattack. In an updated notice on its website published Thursday, Mr. Cooper said that it was "still investigating what data may have been exposed," though it remains unclear what kind of cyberattack hit Mr. Cooper's systems. Mr. Cooper said it was hit by a cyberattack on October 31, which it disclosed two days later.