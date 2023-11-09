Veterans Day ceremony set in Jamestown

Nov. 8—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Veterans Committee has a full slate of events to honor veterans this weekend.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Veterans' Memorial Wall at Wrenn-Miller Park across from the Jamestown Town Hall.

The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony, where a proclamation will be read by Jamestown Mayor Lynn Montgomery. There also will be a wreath-laying ceremony, a flag-raising by the Ragsdale JROTC Color Guard and Saber Team, the playing of taps and an address by keynote speaker, retired U.S. Army Col. Bill Lang. Lang's address will be followed by a flag retirement demonstration performed by members of Boy Scout Troop No. 17 of Jamestown United Methodist Church.

In advance of the event, Troop No. 17 spent several hours Nov. 4 placing about 3,000 small American flags at the grave of every U.S. military veteran interred at Guilford Memorial Park on Gate City Boulevard. The troop will retrieve those flags on Saturday.

The Veterans Day event is one of several ceremonies held at Wrenn-Miller Park each year. The Veterans Committee also has events on Vietnam War Veterans Day, Memorial Day and July Fourth.