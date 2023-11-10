Nov. 10—Area Veterans Day closings announced

There are number of closings today and Saturday in observance of Veterans Day, which is Saturday.

Government offices — All federal, state, Crawford County and Meadville government offices are closed today.

Mail — Normal operations today. No window service or delivery on Saturday.

Garbage collection — Normal pickup schedule in the city of Meadville.

Buses — Normal schedule for Crawford Area Transportation Authority's fixed-route and share-ride services today and Saturday.

Financial institutions — One Federal Credit Union is closed today. All are closed Saturday.