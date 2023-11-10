Veterans Day closings

Meadville Tribune, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.

Nov. 10—Area Veterans Day closings announced

There are number of closings today and Saturday in observance of Veterans Day, which is Saturday.

Government offices — All federal, state, Crawford County and Meadville government offices are closed today.

Mail — Normal operations today. No window service or delivery on Saturday.

Garbage collection — Normal pickup schedule in the city of Meadville.

Buses — Normal schedule for Crawford Area Transportation Authority's fixed-route and share-ride services today and Saturday.

Financial institutions — One Federal Credit Union is closed today. All are closed Saturday.

