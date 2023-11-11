Veteran's Day Feature
Oro Valley vet shares his life experience on Veteran's Day
Oro Valley vet shares his life experience on Veteran's Day
Despite their exceptional sacrifice and service to our country, many military veterans have a difficult time transitioning to civilian life. For many, the central challenge is around navigating the community-based services that were generally provided for you while in the military. Many HR leaders believe vets are rigid, "agentic," and lacking in emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills.
My journey from being a humble immigrant to becoming a marine and, subsequently, a successful entrepreneur is a testament to the American Dream in action. According to the SBA, veterans are roughly 45% more likely to form their own business compared to people who haven't served in the military. Veterans own almost 2 million businesses and employ over 5 million Americans.
