Veteran's Day Feature

Companies are increasingly struggling with procurement -- the strategic process of acquiring goods and services to execute tasks across the organization. According to a recent survey from procurement network Procurious and Ivalua, a provider of spend management solutions, 32% of procurement teams admit to having "cut corners" under executive pressure to respond to challenges "more quickly and effectively." Aiming to help companies overcome some of these blockers, three entrepreneurs -- Sudhir Bhojwani, Lalitha Rajagopalan and Yuan Tung -- founded Oro Labs, a platform designed to orchestrate procurement and supplier management flows across disparate systems and data.