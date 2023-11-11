Veterans Day forecast: Sunny, cool with highs around 51 degrees

Nov. 11—This Veterans Day will be sunny and cool, with highs around 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be more clouds overnight as temperatures fall near freezing, with lows around 32 degrees.

The clouds will clear again on Sunday, leading to sunnier skies with highs around 55 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows again falling to around 33 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 60 degrees, though on Monday night lows will fall back down near freezing to around 32 degrees.