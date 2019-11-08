Veterans Day free food: 100-plus restaurants have deals for vets, active military Monday

Businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel Monday.

They’re offering free meals, treats and special discounts on Veterans Day to show their appreciation for all those who have sacrificed for the country.

Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification. Discharge papers, VA cards and veteran organization membership cards also can be used to prove service at most businesses.

The majority of discounts are valid only on Veterans Day at participating locations nationwide with most applying to veterans and active duty military. Some exclusions apply and offers can vary. Check with your closest location to confirm participation.

Veterans Day freebies and discounts

The businesses listed here have 20 or more locations. Many smaller chains and individual restaurants also will offer deals for veterans and active military. Restaurants with more than 20 locations can submit deal information here to be added in update.

7-Eleven: Veterans with a Veterans Advantage account can link their account to the convenience store chain's 7Rewards loyalty program to get special offers including a free cup of coffee for Veterans Day. Learn more at www.7-eleven.com.

54th Street Grill: Free meal up to $12 Monday.

Ahipoki Bowl: 50% off poke bowls Monday.

Another Broken Egg Cafe: Free patriot French toast combo and coffee Monday.

Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu Monday.

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar: Free Bad Daddy’s All American Burger and side Monday.

Bakers Square: Free Rise & Shine meal Monday.

Bar Louie: Free burger or flatbread up to $15 Monday.

Bartaco: 20% off food Saturday through Monday for veterans.

Beef 'O' Brady's: Buy-one-get-one free meal for veterans up to $10 Monday.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage Monday.

Black Angus Steakhouse: "All American Steak Plate" for $9.99 Monday for veterans and active-duty military.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu Monday.

Bonefish Grill: Free appetizer Monday.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar: Participating locations offering discounts or freebies to veterans and active-duty military personnel with proof of service.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Free bagel and cream cheese Monday, no purchase necessary.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: 20% off food and retail purchases Monday.

Buffalo Wings & Rings: Free “Pick 2” Lunch Combo 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of boneless wings and fries Monday.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu Monday.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID Friday through Monday. The chain also has an ongoing 10% discount for active and retired service members.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from special menu Monday.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy-one-get-one free Monday, in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza Monday.

Cicis: Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID and coupon.

Cotton Patch Cafe: Free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken Monday. Also, vets and active military will get an American flag pin and the restaurant is introducing an ongoing 10% military discount.

Country Pride: Free meal Monday.