Veterans Day is just one day on New Jersey man's trek across US to help homeless veterans

Jennifer Portorreal
·4 min read

For all its sacrifices, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a trigger for many to discover new dreams. For Tommy Pasquale, that's meant a journey that seemed impossible when it first crossed his mind during the lockdown.

On Sept. 19, the native of Morris County, New Jersey joined friends and family on a Jersey Shore beach to start the adventure of a lifetime. He's walking 3,000 miles across the continent, pushing a shopping cart spray-painted red, white and blue to raise money for homeless veterans.

"They all thought I was a little bit crazy, and I guess that is understandable," the 24-year-old said last week from Tennessee, where he's currently trundling along the back roads and byways of America.

Pasquale, who grew up in Randolph, N.J., and lives in Manasquan, N.J., has raised $15,000 so far, in a trip he's documenting on various social media feeds. To date, he's made his way 925 miles through Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. He plans to end his journey seven months from now in Venice Beach, California.

Tommy Pasquale of New Jersey is pushing a shopping cart 3,000 miles across the U.S. to raise money and awareness for homeless veterans.
Tommy Pasquale of New Jersey is pushing a shopping cart 3,000 miles across the U.S. to raise money and awareness for homeless veterans.

He's motivated by "knowing the sacrifices that so many men and women have given to this country to make opportunities for me and everyone else possible," he said via Zoom. "They've done their part to make this country great, so I just want to repay the favor."

Pasquale, who studied marketing and management at Seton Hall, said his family thought he was being sarcastic when he brought up walking across the country. But he was captivated by the idea, feeling he was at a time in his life where he could take a huge risk for a good cause.

Veterans Day: Are banks, post offices, schools, national parks open Friday? What to know

Underwater find: A TV crew was looking for a World War II-era plane. They found part of Challenger.

He quit his job at a payroll and benefits software company and began preparing. Around Memorial Day, he started training with daily walks on the beach to get in shape. "I made the decision to take the chance and go for it," Pasquale said.

For the past two months, he's been on the road, pushing a cart modified with oversized wheels and decorated with a big sign advertising his campaign. He starts early in the morning and typically walks 20 to 25 miles a day, stopping between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The cart carries Pasquale's personal belongings, a camping tent and food such as canned beans, peanut butter, granola bars, jerky and nuts. "Every once in awhile, I need something more substantial, so I stop to get some fast food in places like Walmart," he said.

His nights are completely different from what they were two months ago. Pasquale has pitched his tent at campgrounds, churches, fire departments and local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts. Friends and Good Samaritans have offered help along the way.

“There have been some kind people who let me pitch the tent in their yard,” he said. “Every once in awhile, I stay in a motel and then I have some friends who have been generous enough to let me come and crash on their couch.”

Veterans Day: Is it OK to say 'Happy Veterans Day' or 'thank you for your service'? Here's what to know

Graphic: As we honor Veterans Day, we examine the population of those who served

Tommy Pasquale outside an American Legion Post in Culpeper, Virginia. The New Jersey man is pushing his cart across the country to raise funds for homeless veterans.
Tommy Pasquale outside an American Legion Post in Culpeper, Virginia. The New Jersey man is pushing his cart across the country to raise funds for homeless veterans.

Pasquale is on his second cart. The first one broke down on Day Six, but two friends came to the rescue: “My friends Nico and Ben acquired a Home Depot cart, modified it and brought it to me the next day," he said.

All the miles he's walked have garnered attention and helped raise thousands via his GoFundMe page. All donations go to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

Pasqale said he wants to create awareness of the estimated 40,000 U.S. veterans who go to sleep homeless every night. "I just think that’s kind of a shocking number and unacceptable," he said.

“Helping veterans in any way I can has always been something that I have been passionate about,” Pasquale added. “I have some family members who are veterans and a lot of friends who are veterans or on active duty.”

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Pasquale said he's been battling aches and pains, but overall, his body has held up well. "The mental part, it's definitely draining," he said.

He plans to take a southern route for the rest of the trip, heading through Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona before reaching the Pacific, hopefully surrounded by friends and relatives.

It's been a reflective time alone on the road. Pasquale said he's been impressed the most by people's hospitality, their willingness to help a stranger no matter where they're from, their political affiliations or their personal beliefs.

“The most interesting thing I’ve seen so far is how different the way of life is among the various parts of this country,” he said. “But no matter where I am, people are welcoming to me.”

When Tommy Pasquale shared his idea of pushing a shopping cart across the country, his family thought he was joking. “But they’ve all been pretty supportive, and they are trying to help me out in as many ways as they can even from a distance,&quot; he said.
When Tommy Pasquale shared his idea of pushing a shopping cart across the country, his family thought he was joking. “But they’ve all been pretty supportive, and they are trying to help me out in as many ways as they can even from a distance," he said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New Jersey man walks across US to raise funds for homeless veterans

Recommended Stories

  • Veterans Day 2022: Find free meals, freebies and deals at these metro Phoenix restaurants

    Military personnel and veterans can find deals on Mexican food, BBQ and pizza at Macayo's, Twin Peaks, Red Lobster and more restaurants.

  • Worker ‘was immediately incinerated’ after falling into molten iron, feds say

    The 39-year-old worker in Illinois was killed on their ninth day of work, officials said.

  • A school employee forgot her purse in the restroom. She was fired and arrested for what was inside

    An Oconee County Primary School employee is out of a job and facing charges.

  • ‘It’s unsettling’: New Smyrna Beach residents wake up to widespread damage following Nicole

    New Smyrna Beach residents were missing a key piece of protection when Hurricane Nicole blew through the area this week.

  • Here's what it's like staying inside the 'sleep pods' at a Tokyo train station

    Small, private booths that provide rest and temporary refuge in the middle of a busy train station in Japan are fascinating the internet, with some considering taking time out of their travel plans just to experience them. The booths, which are marketed as another form of Japan’s famous single-occupancy “capsules,” were recently featured by local YouTuber Travelgeek, who documents their travel adventures with “no background music” so people can “enjoy the real sounds.” In their video, the content creator takes viewers to two sleep pods at Ōmiya Station in Saitama, a stop 25 minutes away from Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district.

  • Trans influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrest: 'Disturbing and dangerous'

    The social media star was arrested at a hotel in Miami Beach on charges of battery of a police officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery.

  • Georgia police strip searched women, exposing private parts in front of strangers

    The US Supreme Court ruled that you have a right to privacy when it comes to strip searches. These women say that never happened.

  • Men posing as cops kick down door and open fire on family in Texas home, sheriff says

    In the firefight, one suspect struck his partner before being fatally hit himself, the sheriff said.

  • Chilean authorities find body of missing British astronomer

    Chilean authorities on Thursday said they found the body of a British astronomer who went missing in mid-September at an observatory in the north of the country, where he had arrived for a scientific research visit. Authorities conducted an extensive search for Thomas Marsh, of the University of Warwick, across a vast area of the La Silla observatory, located in an arid, mountainous area 600 kilometers (373 miles) north of Chile's capital, Santiago. "After an intense search by a multidisciplinary team police officers (...) found the lifeless body of an astronomer missing since September 16," the police unit in the northern region of Coquimbo said on its Twitter account.

  • Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Courtesy of DeAndre MitchellThe father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives.“I was going crazy not knowing if my kids were dead or alive,” DeAndre Mitchell, 44, said in an interview alongside the children’s mother, Crystal Cooper.The death of his two boys days la

  • The man who hit Ted Cruz with a can of White Claw implied he wanted the senator to catch the beverage and chug it

    "Fans throw cans to people in championship parades all the time. That is a widely known thing. To get them to chug," the fan said in a statement.

  • Commanders president Jason Wright retreats from prior statement issued by organization

    Undeterred by hitting rock bottom, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder continued to dig. The president of his football team has tried his best to haul away some of the dirt. Via Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in D.C., Jason Wright issued a statement that counters portions of the shameful comment from the team that invoked [more]

  • Local Republican Calls Cops on 9-Year-Old Black Girl Catching Lanternflies

    Borough of Caldwell Council MeetingAn angry New Jersey mother fired off a heated speech on racism during a local board meeting last week after she says her Black daughter was racially profiled by a former council member, who freaked out simply because she was killing invasive insects.Now, the family has demanded the town of Caldwell have a conversation about racial equity to ensure other children of color will feel safe when they step outside their homes.“I am not here to label anyone, only to s

  • Chinese woman filmed flexing on other drivers with yoga poses while riding motorcycle

    Authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou are on the lookout for a masked woman who held a yoga pose while driving an electric motorbike. According to the police in Huadu District, they were alerted about the unidentified woman after a video of her death-defying stunt went viral on social media. In the clip filmed by another motorist on Nov. 4, the woman can be seen standing in a yoga pose, holding her left leg up in the air behind her with one hand as she controls her speeding motorbike with the other.

  • Court clears the way for prosecutors to seek death penalty against rapper YNW Melly

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An appeals court has cleared the way for prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the rapper professionally known as YNW Melly, putting the murder case back on track to be presented to a jury. The trial of Jamell Demons, Melly’s legal name, was set to begin in July, but Broward Circuit Judge Andrew Siegel sided with the defense by ruling prosecutors could not seek ...

  • Thai woman faces up to 5 years in prison for eating bat soup in viral video

    A Thai woman was arrested after she posted a video of herself eating bat soup to her Facebook page on Monday. Phonchanok Srisunaklua, who identified herself as Khru (teacher) Jui in her video, is facing up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to 500,000 baht (approximately $13,800) for possession of protected wildlife carcasses and for crimes violating the Computer Crimes Act (2007) in Sakhon Nakhon province, Thailand. Srisunaklua, who is also a teacher, posted the clip on her Facebook page Kin Saeb Nua Nua (Eating it Delicious and Hot), which has 392,000 followers.

  • Prosecutors Won’t Charge Oregon Man Who Killed Landlord Dressed As Michael Myers

    A Portland man who used a sword to kill his ex-landlord, who, at the time, was disguised as fictitious serial killer Michael Myers, won’t be criminally charged, officials said. The unidentified tenant acted in self-defense when he fatally stabbed 46-year-old landlord Justin Valdivia after he allegedly attacked him with a hammer and a pellet gun in September, prosecutors said. The tenant won’t face criminal charges, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office confirmed this month, the Willame

  • The Brittany Smith Case Proves ‘Stand Your Ground’ Is for White Men Only

    NetflixThere’s arguably no cause more important to American conservatives than gun rights, and yet State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith persuasively argues that there are limits to such convictions, especially when it comes to women. The story of an Alabama single mother who attempted to defend herself against murder charges via the state’s Stand Your Ground law, director Ryan White’s true-crime documentary is a concise and compelling look at institutional misogyny, and the double standards endem

  • Ex-Cops Who Shot 8-Year-Old At High School Football Game Take Plea Deal

    Three former police officers who were charged with killing an 8-year-old girl after they opened fire in the direction of a crowd leaving a high school football game in suburban Philadelphia pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts each of reckless endangerment. The negotiated pleas included a dismissal of manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter charges against the three former Sharon Hill Borough officers — Sean Dolan, 26, Devon Smith, 35, and Brian Devaney, 42 — in the August 2021 death of Fanta

  • Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody

    Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.