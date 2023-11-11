Veterans Day observed at Mifflinburg Area High School

Nov. 11—MIFFLINBURG — Hundreds of students joined Valley veterans on Friday at the Mifflinburg Area High School to observe Veterans Day.

The event, in its 30th year, began with a ceremony in the high school auditorium followed by a flag retirement ceremony and a 21-gun salute in front of the building. Veterans Day is observed on Nov. 11 every year.

"On behalf of all the veterans here, we want to thank Mifflinburg, the administration and all the students," Dick Devett said to the packed auditorium. "Every year you do this. It's so meaningful. It's good for us, it's good for you."

Devett, a U.S. Navy veteran who served with the Third Marine Division from 1965 to 1969, did one tour in Vietnam in 1968. He is a recipient of a Purple Heart.

Troy Smith, who served from 1986 to 1994 in the U.S. Navy, was part of the flag retirement ceremony with fellow veterans Clarence Chambers and John Sumner.

"I thought it went pretty well," said Smith. "It's a wonderful thing that the Mifflinburg High School does this. It's our honor to do it."

The Mifflinburg Area High School Choir kicked off the ceremony with the national anthem. The choir and band played several songs, including the anthems of each military branch. Veterans were asked to stand to be recognized when their anthem played.

Devett also read two citations for U.S. Army Sgt. Dallas Klauger, who served from 1970 to 1973 during the Vietnam War era. Klauger is the recipient of two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and a Silver Star. Klauger was part of a 1972 clandestine special operations group in Germany.

Klauger declined to comment following the ceremony, only to say that the people who deserved to be recognized are the ones who didn't come home.

It was also announced that student Kylie Mowery won first place in the 2023 Voice of Democracy essay contest. In her essay, she likened America to the making of steel.

"Ultimately it is the power of the individual, the possibility and the passion of our democracy that makes it the greatest," Mowery read.