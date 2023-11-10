Veterans honored at Corvallis High School assembly
A ceremony in Corvallis on Friday honored local veterans and the family members of students who have served the country.
EduFi, a fintech startup that enables financially strapped students to secure loans for their education, has raised $6.1 million in a pre-seed round led by Zayn VC with participation from Palm Drive Capital, Deem Ventures, Q Business and angel investors. The Singapore-based startup has launched an artificial intelligence-powered study now, pay later (SNPL) lending platform and its mobile app in Pakistan, a country that does not have student loan products as a category; instead, users take personal loans with high interest and lengthy process, Aleena Nadeem, founder and CEO of EduFi, told TechCrunch. EduFi wants to address the country’s two issues -- high poverty levels and low literacy rates -- via its fintech platform.