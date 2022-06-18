Veterans Inc. Stand Down event in Worcester assists those who served, their families

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Christopher Coscia, left, hands out donated surplus hats, boots and duffle bags during the Veterans, Inc. Stand Down event Friday in Worcester.

WORCESTER — Veterans Inc. on Grove Street, the largest provider of support services to veterans and their families in New England, held its 17th annual Stand Down event for veterans Friday.

The event provides resources for homeless and in-need veterans such as clothing, housing and legal services, and career and training opportunities.

Veterans at the event could get free food as well as a free haircut. Many companies on hand specifically look for veterans to bring into their workforce.

Veterans from the region line up for donated equipment such as surplus clothes, hats, sneakers, boots and duffle bags during the Veterans, Inc. Stand Down event Friday in Worcester. Veterans Inc. is the largest provider of support services to veterans and their families in New England.

"We find that when somebody comes from Veterans Inc. to Snapchef, we find that they are prepared," said Todd Snopkowski, CEO of the Dorchester-based foodservice and hospitality staffing company that has offices in Worcester. "They know what they are looking for, we can help them if they want a little guidance on a career path and it seems that they come with the right tools to do the job."

Veterans Inc. also helps veterans with counseling and specializes in transitioning veterans out of homelessness.

Navy veteran Roger Cawthra, 77, of Manchester, Conn., makes his way down the line as veterans from throughout New England line up for donated equipment such as surplus clothes, hats, sneakers, boots and duffle bags during the Veterans, Inc. Stand Down event Friday in Worcester.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Helping those who served: Veterans Inc. Stand Down draws crowd in Worcester