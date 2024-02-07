Veterans Memorial Bridge to get new American Flags

Feb. 7—SUNBURY — Work will be conducted on the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Thursday for about three hour as crews replace the American Flags on the bridge.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials are advising motorists that PennDOT crews, along with Sunbury streets department crews will be replacing the flags from 9 a.m. until around noon, leaving a right (driving) lane restriction in place during the work.

When flag installation is complete, the left (passing) lane will be restricted while crews repair centerline delineators, officials said.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution in the area.

— FRANCIS SCARCELLA