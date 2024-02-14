Veterans Memorial holds off Gregory-Portland 73-67 in UIL district 29-5A championship

TechCrunch

Could 2024 be the year for fintech IPOs? F-Prime -- a VC firm with over $4.5 billion in assets under management that tracks the performance of emerging, publicly traded and privately held financial technology companies -- naturally remains bullish on the fintech space, noting that: “In aggregate, fintech companies have captured <10% of financial services revenue, yet many scaled private fintech companies are generating $1B+ revenue, still growing rapidly, and expected to list in public markets.” To be clear, when F-Prime refers to fintech, it lumps together financial technology and crypto/blockchain startups.