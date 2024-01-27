Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles hold off Carroll 48-42
Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles hold off Carroll 48-42
Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles hold off Carroll 48-42
Less than three hours after beginning deliberation, the jury in the second defamation case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump issues a verdict ordering him to pay her $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements regarding his sexual assault of Carroll in 1996.
Damages are estimated at $75,000, but authorities haven't found the thieves.
Multiple expenses may mean you need multiple financing options. The good news: there's no limit to how many personal loans you can have at once.
The legendary singer and actor is set to return to "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest on Jan. 27.
Economic data gives Biden an edge over Trump, but there's more to the story.
Honda's new all-electric 2024 Prologue will start under $50,000 and offer class-leading range when it arrives in U.S. showrooms this March.
A portable jump starter can totally erase the stress of a dead car battery. This one holds up to 50 jumps and is on sale for a crazy low $38.07.
Doc Rivers' stint with ESPN was short-lived.
Ford Motor Co. announced that it will recall 2.24 million Explorer SUVs — including nearly 1.9 million vehicles in the United States — because some trim pieces may come loose and create a possible safety issue for other drivers. In a notification Ford sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the company said that the issue was caused by A-pillar retention clips that hold the trim that covers the vehicle's roof supports by the windshield. "The A-pillar trim retention clips may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to detach," Ford said.
Up next for Republicans is Nevada, which is holding both a primary and caucus early next month.
Live, town-by-town presidential election results from the 2024 New Hampshire primary.
The Heat are beefing up for the second half.
Torq, a self-described "hyperautomation" cybersecurity startup, today announced that it raised $42 million in an extension to its Series B funding round from investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Insight Partners, Greenfield Partners and Evolution Equity Partners. Bringing the company's total raised to $120 million, the new cash will be put toward expanding Torq's platform, including with AI capabilities; international growth; and increasing Torq's sales channel presence, co-founder and CEO Ofer Smadari says.
Ford and Lincoln want more screens and deeper integration between your car and other devices in your life. Case in point: the Lincoln Nautilus' 48-inch panoramic display.
Save nearly 50% on these moisture-proof, breathable, stackable space-savers that 13,000+ shoppers go bonkers over.
Pete Carroll spoke directly with the ownership about coaches when he was at the helm.
When it comes to free-agent relievers, sometimes you get Kenley Jansen. Sometimes you get Wade Davis.
Andreeva is only the fourth women's player since 1994 to reach the fourth round before turning 17.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s family were named honorary captains at Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.