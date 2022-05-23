Veterans memorial vandalized at park in Beaver; police offering reward for information

Police are offering a reward for information after the Clark Park’s Veterans Memorial in Beaver was vandalized.

Residents reported the vandalism on Sunday.

The memorial honors the historic cemetery including veterans of the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the American Civil War.

Beaver Borough Police is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible. Anyone with more information is asked to call 724-773-6709.

The Beaver Police Department is also asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home security cameras.

TRENDING NOW:

Large amount of drugs, nearly $23K cash, several guns seized during search warrant in Ambridge Man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal shooting in Armstrong County Check your tickets! Lottery ticket worth $940K sold in Allegheny County VIDEO: Missing 3-year-old boy found in Lake Erie dies, state police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts