Veterans Give Painfully Honest Answers After Army Asks 'How Has Serving Impacted You?'

A tweet from the U.S. Army prompted an outpouring of grief and pain

A tweet from the U.S. Army asking veterans and soldiers to share how serving influenced their lives prompted an outpouring of grief and pain.

Veterans, service members and their family gave thousands of responses to a tweet from the Army account asking, “How has serving impacted you?”

How has serving impacted you? — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 23, 2019

The Army made the inquiry as part of a Twitter thread honoring Pfc. Nathan Spencer, who spoke in a video about how being in the Army has given him an opportunity to “serve something greater than myself.”

But when put to the public, the question brought in responses that reflect the harsh reality of service. Soldiers and their family members recounted experiences with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), sexual assault, drug addiction, physical injuries and other harmful issues as a result of serving in the military.

My best friend joined the army seeking a greater purpose, but has only descended further into alcoholism and mental illness. He hasn’t even seen combat. There’s something very wrong with the images of heroism the army advertises to these impressionable young people. — Melociraptors 🦐 (@Melociraptors) May 26, 2019

Oh, ya know, PTSD, depression, anxiety, nightmares- all from sexual harassment during my service that nobody was ever held accountable for. The master chief who could have ended it (but didn't) is now CMC of an entire Navy Region, but I got kicked out for reporting harassment. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Shentel Downes (@Ixtahb) May 26, 2019

As a mother, I was proud of my son as he signed up to serve his country during his last year of High School. He served 3 deployments in Iraq. That young man with his whole life in front of him is now broken mentally and emotionally beyond recognition and the Army isn't helpful. — aunttea (@AuntTea04) May 26, 2019

Sexual harassment every day. Experiencing sexual assault. Protecting others from sexual assault. Sleeping w/ a knife @ night & holding my body against a door as a drunk male banged on our barracks door. A fear that never leaves me. That is how serving has impacted me. — Hannah Funderburk (@HannahFunderbu3) May 26, 2019

My wife and I served in the @USArmy. We spent over 5 years geographically separated from each other. She was sexually assaulted on deployment and kicked out of the army for seeking treatment bc she was then deemed unfit for service. I got out bc her assaulters went unpunished. — C & B (@johnsoncale1) May 27, 2019

PTSD is a common occurrence in veterans, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). About 11-20% of soldiers who served in the Iraq War (Operation Iraqi Freedom) or the war in Afghanistan (Operation Enduring Freedom) have PTSD, the VA reports. At least 30% of Vietnam War veterans have had PTSD, as do 12% of Gulf War veterans.

Of the 20 million veterans in the U.S., fewer than half receive benefits from the VA, according to a report from the department. Suicide rates among veterans have been on the rise across the U.S., the report said.

The Army responded to the outpouring of stories from Veterans with a message of support.

To everyone who responded to this thread, thank you for sharing your story. Your stories are real, they matter, and they may help others in similar situations. The Army is committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our Soldiers. — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 25, 2019

As we honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice this weekend by remembering their service, we are also mindful of the fact that we have to take care of those who came back home with scars we can't see. — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 25, 2019

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (and press 1 to talk to someone NOW) or visit https://t.co/QWphIbzxEj — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 25, 2019

“Your stories are real, they matter, and they may help others in similar situations,” the tweets said. “As we honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice this weekend by remembering their service, we are also mindful of the fact that we have to take care of those who came back home with scars we can’t see.”

If you are a veteran in need of help, or know someone who needs help, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.