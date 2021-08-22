Veterans are prized recruits as congressional candidates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WILL WEISSERT
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — With midterm election season rapidly approaching, Republicans and Democrats have something in common when it comes to recruiting candidates they hope will deliver majorities in Congress: a preference for military veterans.

Both parties anticipate a significant number of races where veterans will be opposing each other, using their military service as a foundation of their appeal even as they hold widely diverging views on issues.

Democrats are clinging to threadbare advantages in both the House and Senate, so the success of these candidates could determine the balance of power.

The chaotic winding down of the U.S. war effort in Afghanistan — combined with President Joe Biden's blaming his predecessor's policies for much of what occurred — could resonate with voters in ways not seen since opposition to the Iraq War helped Democrats retake the House in 2006.

“When the U.S. suffers a very public defeat ... historically, that’s the kind of thing that does become an issue in the next election," said Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida.

In few places are military matters more likely to dominate the debate than in Norfolk, Virginia, and the surrounding area. It's a swing congressional district along the Atlantic coast and home to the world's largest naval base. One in 5 residents are active military personnel, veterans or their relatives.

Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, served as naval commander, including on aircraft carriers that once helped stage Afghanistan bombing runs. She defeated an incumbent Republican, Scott Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, in 2018 and again in a rematch in 2020.

Veteran candidates can be seen as more willing to put country above self, which often plays best among moderate voters and in swing districts without a dominant political ideology.

“One of the reasons you see veterans on veterans is because the thought process is that just neutralizes that advantage,” Taylor said. “Both parties are looking for that.”

This year, among those hoping to capture the Republican nomination and challenge Luria is another veteran, ex-Navy helicopter pilot Jen Kiggans, a state senator.

Luria, who sits on the House Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Veterans’ Affairs Committees, said that in her district, someone who has served “instantly goes into this with a level of credibility and connection.”

Kiggans believes that, too: “Understanding the nuances of military life and being a military family member, a military spouse, I think those are really all very important to representing the district well.”

“There should be more of us,” Kiggans, who deployed to the Middle East during her 10-year naval career, said of running against a fellow female veteran in Luria. "I think veterans truly understand a lot of issues that are important to the country and we love the country, we’ve fought for the country, we’ve sacrificed for the country.”

The number of veterans who may face other veterans for congressional seats in 2022 won't be known until after next summer's primary season. In 2020, 17 House and Senate general election races featured two candidates' having military experience, according to With Honor Action, a nonpartisan organization that promotes veterans for elective office.

Similar veteran-against-veteran races occurred 21 times two years before that.

During that 2018 cycle, Democrats stressed recruiting candidates with military experience to appeal to swing voters — and ultimately won House control.

Now candidates will be addressing issues such as the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol in January and the fractious evacuation of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, with their military backgrounds seen as giving them added credibility.

Roughly two-thirds of Americans said they did not think America’s longest war was worth fighting, according to a poll released this past week from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. While 52% approve of Biden on national security, the poll was conducted Aug. 12-16 as the two-decade war in Afghanistan ended with the Taliban returning to power and capturing the capital of Kabul.

Republicans nearly took control of the House in 2020, when all 15 seats they flipped featured women, minority or veteran candidates.

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran, said serving in Afghanistan “makes me believe in a cause bigger than myself," even though what's occurring there now has left him “very bitter.”

None of Kinzinger's major challengers so far is a veteran. Still, veteran-on-veteran races are taking shape around the country.

Oregon Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio is his state's longest-serving member of Congress and an Air Force Reserve veteran. He's gearing up for a possible second consecutive race against Republican Alek Skarlatos, a former Army National Guardsman who, along with four others, stopped a gunman during a 2015 terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train.

In suburban Houston, Democrat Matt Berg, who served in the Air Force, is hoping to unseat first-term Rep. Troy Nehls, an Army veteran who served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It brings a more broad base appeal as a candidate,” said Berg who noted that the district saw about a 5-percentage point drop between its 2020 support for Biden and its nonveteran Democrat who ran for Congress. "We do feel it will help us reach out to voters who felt that Nehls' military background was a pivotal factor.”

The move into politics is not always smooth for veterans, considering that the military consistently polls as among the nation’s most-respected, most trusted institutions — and Congress decidedly does not.

Rye Barcott, a former Marine who is co-founder and CEO of With Honor, said his group advises veterans considering a run that “it is a hardship post.” He added: “It’s going to be painful but you’re doing it as a service to something larger than yourself.”

The number of female veterans running for Congress as major party nominees has increased even more sharply from 14 in 2018 to 28 vying for seats in the House or Senate last year.

Still, Seth Lynn, executive director of Veterans Campaign, a nonprofit which helps make it easier for veterans to seek public office, said that since 2000, fewer than 25 House races pitting veterans against veterans featured at least one female candidate from a major party. None had two women running against each other.

That makes the potential Luria-Kiggans race something that hasn't happened in at least a generation.

Rebecca Burgess, founder of the advocacy group the CivMil Project, said she expects to see more congressional races involving matchups of female veterans. But a potentially even more potent reason is “the power of example" where more female veterans in Congress means mentors for those looking to emulate them.

Luria may have gotten a firsthand glimpse of that when she addressed a recent luncheon at Naval Station Norfolk. Navy Lt. Courtney Janowicz posed for a picture with the congresswoman and chatted about the pairs' shared experiences, having both worked on ships in shipyards.

Asked if she could eventually see herself following Luria's path into politics, Janowicz beamed before proclaiming, “I can see it now.”

___

Associated Press writer Padmananda Rama in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan 101: What you need to know about the Taliban

    All eyes are on Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. What will a life under Taliban rule look like? Does the Taliban have the ability to keep the country running? NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke with Brian Levin, Director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, about what the future looks like for a nation in crisis.

  • Claimed Social Security at 62? Try This to Increase Your Benefits

    Just because you've already signed up for benefits doesn't mean you're stuck with what you have.

  • 50 Million People Face Henri’s Rainy, Windy Fury

    Joseph Prezioso/AFP via GettyThe outer bands of Henri—which went from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight—started lashing the eastern seaboard in Newport, Rhode Island, at around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. The storm is packing sustained winds of around 75 mph and had already caused massive downpours in New York City that led to some flooding late Saturday night.Super heavy downpours around 10pm tonight in Ozone Park, Queens @NYCTSubway @JeffSmithABC7 @johndavittontv @stacyanngooden @LeeGold

  • Pentagon asks commercial airlines to assist Afghanistan evacuation efforts

    The Pentagon said Sunday it is formally seeking assistance from commercial airlines to help relocate evacuees from Afghanistan. Driving the news: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the first stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), asking 18 commercial aircraft from several airlines to support the U.S. military in its efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies. It's the third time a CRAF was activated in the program's history. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • Greece: Forest fire destroys jobs of pine resin collectors

    For generations, residents in the north of the Greek island of Evia have made their living from the dense pine forests surrounding their villages. Tapping the ubiquitous Aleppo pines for their resin, the viscous, sticky substance the trees use to protect themselves from insects and disease, provided a key source of income for hundreds of families.

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says US will use 'every means possible' to get people to Kabul airport

    No one predicted that the Afghanistan government would collapse in 11 days, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in an exclusive interview with ABC News. "It was a very rapid, fast-moving, fast-paced evolution," Austin told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. Austin said early U.S. intelligence estimates varied widely as to how long the Afghan government could last against the Taliban after a U.S. military withdrawal.

  • Afghan Woman Gives Birth Aboard U.S. Air Force C-17 Evacuation Flight

    U.S. Air Force Handout via ReutersIn a rare bright spot in the week since the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan, the U.S. Air Mobility Command confirmed that an Afghan woman delivered a baby girl after going into labor onboard a packed evacuation flight on Saturday. After the woman went into labor before landing at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany, where scores of evacuees are being taken, the pilot made a potentially lifesaving maneuver to save the woman’s life. “The aircraft commander decide

  • Afghanistan: Where will refugees go after Taliban takeover?

    Thousands of people are scrambling to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

  • 'They will kill me': Desperate Afghans seek way out after Taliban takeover

    Many Afghans are desperate to escape after the Taliban takeover. Some fear there is no way out.

  • Barry Sanders says he's tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

    The Lions legend is asymptomatic.

  • Man Falls to Death During Dead & Company Concert at New York’s Citi Field

    A 46-year-old man attending a Dead & Company concert at Citi Field in New York City on Aug. 20 fell off of a balcony and died. The New York Police Department confirmed to Variety that first responders were called to the stadium at about 9:05 p.m on Friday night. The man was then transported in […]

  • Henri heads Northeast as millions gird for winds, flooding

    Millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for the possibility of flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages. With the center of the storm projected to pass just off the eastern tip of Long Island by midday, hurricane warnings extended from coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island to the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons.

  • Austin seeks 'creative' ways to get Americans out of Kabul

    The U.S. military is considering “creative ways” to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid a range of security threats, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, and the Pentagon on Sunday ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan. Austin told ABC's “This Week” that as President Joe Biden's Aug. 31 deadline for ending the evacuation operation approaches, he will recommend whether to give it more time.

  • Burned paws, hungry bears: the race to help animals injured in wildfires

    The Wildlife Disaster Network is just one group that patrols burn areas looking for critters that need their help Wildlife Disaster Network staff examine a bear injured in the Antelope fire. Photograph: Chelsea Stein Engberg/Courtesy of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue The emaciated bear cub was trekking along a mountain road through the scorched Sierra Nevada when firefighters spotted it. His paws appeared burned and he seemed alone. There was little the fire crew could do, but call the Wildlife Di

  • Covid policies led to trouble for Newsom. Now they could secure his future.

    Amid a national debate over mask and vaccine mandates, California's governor is betting his political life on them.

  • US envoy arrives in Seoul amid N Korean anger over drills

    U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea arrived in South Korea on Saturday for discussions over stalled nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang. Sung Kim’s visit comes amid fresh tensions over ongoing U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which the North has described as an invasion rehearsal and led to it threatening unspecified countermeasures that would leave the allies facing a “security crisis.” Kim will meet his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on Monday and also plans to hold separate talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who also arrived in Seoul on Saturday.

  • Latest from Afghanistan: 7 die at Kabul airport, US airlines activated to help evacuation

    President Joe Biden will address the current situation in Afghanistan. Seven people were killed as crowds continue to overwhelm Kabul's airport.

  • U.S., Spain agree use of military bases in Spain for Afghan refugees

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agreed two military bases in southern Spain can be used to receive Afghans who have worked for the U.S. government, the Spanish government said on Sunday. In a 25-minute telephone conversation on Saturday night, Biden and Sanchez agreed Moron de la Frontera near Seville and Rota near Cadiz can be used for refugees from Afghanistan until their travel to other countries is arranged.

  • ‘They say we can leave but we can’t even get inside the airport’

    When Kubra Behroz woke up she up was full of hope this would be the day she and her family finally escaped the horrors of Kabul.

  • Israel taps former settler leader as new head of Yad Vashem

    Israel's government approved Sunday the appointment of a former diplomat and settler leader as the new director of Yad Vashem, the country's official Holocaust remembrance organization. Yad Vashem announced that Dani Dayan, 65, was tapped as chairman of the organization's directorate. Until recently, Dayan served as Israel's consul general in New York.