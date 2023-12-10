Veterans raise questions of VA's role in migrant healthcare system
Concerned Veterans for America worries processing migrant healthcare provider claims is using bandwidth the VA does not have.
Concerned Veterans for America worries processing migrant healthcare provider claims is using bandwidth the VA does not have.
The FTC and 17 attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in September, alleging the company uses illegal tactics to stifle competition. The suit accused Amazon of punishing sellers for listing their products for lower prices elsewhere, among other "monopolistic practices."
After a 404 Media investigation found Civitai's image generation platform could be used to create images that ‘could be categorized as child pornography,’ its cloud computing provider OctoML has decided to cut ties.
This is how the VA home-loan program works and what it takes to qualify in 2024.
What do dealers really mean when they refer to the 'Blue Book' price? Autoblog explains the difference between the NADA guide, Black Book and Kelley Blue Book.
Stock up on the formula with more than 15,000 rave reviewers while it's on sale.
Score huge savings on clothes storage bags, Crocs clogs, a lightweight stick vac and more.
The EU has reached a historic regulation agreement over the development of future AI systems.
"You don't have to," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said when asked why he wouldn't name a starter.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has let launch providers conduct their own investigations in nearly every instance that a launch mishap has occurred since the start of the century -- a practice that needs closer scrutiny, a federal watchdog said in a new report. The report, published Thursday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), takes a close look at the investigations into launch mishaps, the industry term for when a launch ends in an explosion or other failure. Mishap investigations are a normal course of action and are generally under the aegis of the FAA -- but this report reveals that the practice is basically entirely operator-led, with the FAA having inadequate resources for in-house investigations.
Welcome to Gag City, the pink metropolis inhabited by stans and brands alike. In the days leading up to the release of "Pink Friday 2," Nicki Minaj's fifth studio album and sequel to her debut record "Pink Friday" that dropped on Friday, Twitter was flooded with AI-generated images of pink-toned cityscapes. Gag City, the dreamy false utopia ruled by Minaj and her Barbz, broke through stan Twitter and became a viral meme that brand accounts immediately used for their own marketing — promoting Minaj's album for free.
As the holidays approach, if you are in the market for a luxury Swiss watch now might be your best time to buy. Subdial, a watch industry data provider, reported that its Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index fell again for the month of November to a new two-year low.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
Enjoy up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge.
Microsoft says it will hire 77 ZeniMax QA contractors as unionized employees. One of the perks for the workers is a copy of Starfield, a game they worked on and wouldn't otherwise have gotten for free.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Retirement age is different for Social Security vs. 401(k) and IRA distributions. Here's how to maximize your benefits.
Less than three weeks ago, French startup Amo released ID. As I hinted in my article covering this much-anticipated launch, ID was Amo’s first idea. Once again, this new app will be dissected by social app enthusiasts and other companies working in this space because Amo was co-founded by 10 veterans in the industry who cut their teeth on Zenly, the location-sharing app that was acquired by Snap, grew to become one of Europe’s biggest social apps with 18 million daily active users and then was shut down by Snap.
Google’s NotebookLM, a AI-powered note-taking app, is now generally available to everyone in the US. You can instruct the tool to only look at information from specific sources, which can help with research and taking notes.
Venezuela is trying to snatch a piece of neighboring Guyana's rapidly growing oil wealth. The Biden administration may have other ideas.
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.