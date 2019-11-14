Veterans who served alongside the Kurds say Trump set a dangerous precedent abandoning American allies

River Rainbow O'Mahoney Hagg





President Donald Trump's decision to pull US troops out of northern Syria was met with an uproar from lawmakers, citizens, and veterans alike.

Three veterans who served alongside the Kurds condemned the president's decision. They told told Insider that it sets a precedent of distrust for countries who are looking to make future alliances with the United States.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited White House to meet with Trump on November 13, to further discuss the conflict at the Syrian border.

"I think that's one of the reasons why countries in the future ... would be very cautious about what kind of deal they enter into with the United States, because not only did the United States set up this horrible deal, but they also pretty much sabotaged our allies," said River O'Mahoney Hagg, who volunteered as a combat medic with the YPG in 2016 while recording video for a documentary.

The United States' balancing act

The United States' alliance with the Syrian Kurds, which was struck up in 2014, has always been a balancing act. Trump's decision further complicated the Turkish-Kurdish conflict, since pulling US troops left the Syrian Kurds vulnerable to attack by Turkish forces, who view them as a threat to their border.

Turkey is a NATO ally, and Turkey also has a long, complicated, and violent history with the Kurds. The Kurds are a large, stateless ethnic group spread across Turkey, Syria, and Iraq. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Turkey is considered a terrorist organization by both Turkey and the United States and has waged a violent insurgency against Turkey.

The PKK has ties to the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), which has rebranded as the Syrian Democratic Forces to include Arab fighters.

The US needed the Kurds to lead the ground combat against ISIS in Syria, and to continue to detain ISIS fighters; an estimated 11,000 SDF fighters were killed or injured in the course of this campaign. After pushing out ISIS, the Kurds held an area of Syria near the Turkish border. Turkey both wanted to use that space to relocate Syrian refugees and because it sees Kurdish control of land as an existential threat.

The presence of US troops acted as a buffer, but following a call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Trump, US troops were removed — clearing the way for Turkey to invade.

Since the start of Turkey's incursion into Syria, roughly 200,000 people have been displaced and more than 90 civilians killed, according to The New York Times.

While the president cited his reasoning behind the decision to "bring the troops home," Trump re-deployed roughly 900 US service members to protect oil fields from Islamic State militants, Syria, and Russia.

Veterans are concerned about the precedent this sets for allies