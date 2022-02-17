Veteran's stolen truck found in Detroit — but his bagpipes are still missing

Brian Leslie dressed for the Metro Detroit Police and Fire Pipes and Drums band, seen here with the missing bagpipes.

Brian Leslie said he'd gladly exchange his truck for his bagpipes of 13 years.

"It's like one of those children you bring home and they're just part of the family," Leslie said.

The bagpipes have been missing since Saturday night when Leslie's truck was stolen from the parking lot of the Gaelic League of Detroit while Leslie was inside for dinner.

Leslie, an Air Force veteran with a 25-year career as a lieutenant colonel, said he had a performance Saturday night with the Metro Detroit Police and Fire Pipes and Drums band.

However, when he stepped outside after dinner, the truck — and bagpipes — were gone.

Leslie worked with the Detroit police and used his connections through the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office where he is a sergeant in the Marine Division to spread the word about the missing vehicle and bagpipes.

Detroit police contacted him Wednesday to say they found his truck at the corner of Butternut and 17th streets, roughly a mile and a half from where it was stolen.

The truck was in bad shape. The catalytic converter was gone, transmission lines cut and steering column disconnected.

Worst of all, the bagpipes were no longer in the backseat.

"That's where my heart sank," Leslie said.

Brian Leslie's missing bagpipes

Leslie is hopeful they can be retrieved. He's working with local law enforcement to contact pawn shops in the area. Not only are bagpipes unusual items to sell, Leslie said, but the bagpipes are covered with distinctive patches from the sheriff's office and metro Detroit police, which he hopes will help identify the bagpipes as his own.

"And on top of that, they're not much used to anybody except knuckleheads who play the bagpipes," Leslie said. "They're the hardest instrument I've ever picked up. It's like doing mouth to mouth with octopus."

Leslie learned to play bagpipes at the age of 50, after years of wanting to learn the instrument to get in touch with his Irish and Scottish heritage. He said he enjoys playing the bagpipes in local events and funerals for police officers and military veterans. He played at the recent funeral for Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie.

The next month was set to be a busy one for Leslie and the Pipes and Drums band in the lead up to St. Patrick's Day and the parade in Corktown on Sunday, March 13.

He's looking for spare bagpipes to borrow, but still hopes his own be returned.

"No questions asked — they can turn them into any of the police departments or they can be dropped off with the Gaelic League," Leslie said.

Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Veteran's bagpipes missing after truck found in Detroit