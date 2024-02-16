Veterans Treatment Court host opening ceremony in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Veterans Treatment Court held an opening ceremony on Thursday, and it marks a monumental day for veterans in Baton Rouge.

“We’re going to put them into treatment. They’re going to put them into training, and they have to accomplish all those things before they go back out into the community,” said Byron Comeaux, Veteran and American Legion ANEC.

Organizers said more than 180,000 veterans are incarcerated throughout the country and over 10,000 in Louisiana alone.

“Some of them have been shot down. Some of them have been blown up. Some of them have plates in their heads from combat,” said Comeaux.

Leaders say that trauma prevents many veterans from functioning properly in regular society, leading to low employment rates and incarceration. The VTC will acknowledge those factors and offer veterans recovery services that won’t lead to imprisonment.

The treatments include medication assistance provided by local court-approved providers. Additional services include housing resources, employment, education, social and family support.

“What we’re designing here is avenues that allows our veterans to reconnect to the community, but successfully,” said Donald Johnson, 19th Judicial Deputy Judge for Veterans Court.

Participants will be in the VTC for nine months, veterans with high risk and needs are mandated for 18 months. The average length of the program is 12 months.

