Veterans Tribute Tower Committee reaches goal ahead of Wreaths Across America event

FORT WALTON BEACH — For the past year, Tom Rice and Dennis Krebs of the Veterans Tribute Tower Committee have worked hard to reach the 1,800-wreath goal for the Dec. 16 Wreaths Across America event at Beal Memorial Cemetery.

Founded in 2007, Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that provides wreaths for veterans in more than 4,000 cemeteries across the country and American military cemeteries overseas. This year will be the fifth year that veterans buried at Beal Memorial Cemetery will receive wreaths.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputy Cullen Coraine, right, and OCSO Explorer Henry Wimberly salute a veteran's grave after placing a wreath upon it during Saturday's Wreaths Across America event at Beal Memorial Cemetery.

In the first year, volunteers placed 600 wreaths on gravesites at the cemetery. Last year, the number rose to nearly 1,300 wreaths. This year, Krebs and Rice are happy to announce that every veteran laid to rest in the cemetery will receive a wreath.

"Our goal was 1,800 wreaths," Rice said. “Today, we’re at 100% due to the generosity of our community’s individuals, organizations and businesses."

U.S. Marines salute during Saturday's Wreaths Across America event at Beal Memorial Cemetery. Hundreds of volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of military personnel buried there.

Rice said the wreaths are purchased by donors online and delivered by truck a few days ahead of the ceremony. The wreaths will be held in cold storage at City Produce, and the day before the event, volunteers will stage boxes of wreaths around the cemetery,

“At 9 a.m. on that Saturday, we will ring the great bronze bell at Veterans Tribute Tower, and present the colors,“ Rice said.

Retired U.S. Army First Sgt. Tom Rice speaks during Saturday's Wreaths Across America event at Beal Memorial Cemetery. Hundreds of volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of military personnel buried there.

The 30-minute ceremony will include remarks by 96th Test Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Jeffery T. Geraghty. Then wreaths will be unveiled for each branch of service, along with wreaths for POW/MIA and Gold Star families. Also in attendance will be State Rep. and retired Brig. Gen. Patt Maney.

Rice said they are still looking for volunteers to help with staging on Dec. 15 and placing the wreaths on Dec. 16.

“We ask the volunteers to be respectful and, when you lay the wreath, read the veteran’s name,” Rice said. “Like it says on the Veterans Tribute Tower clock, ‘take time to remember.'“

The Wreaths Across America ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 16. The event will be held rain or shine.

To volunteer either with the Dec. 15 preparation or the Dec. 16 wreath laying, contact Dennis Krebs at 850-855-3357 or by email at DNomadChief@aol.com. Rice can be contacted at 850-302-0266.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Wreaths Across America event at Beal Memorial Cemetery reaches goal