Veterans Voices : Quilts of Valor

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — Quilts equal healing…that is the mission of the Qulits of Valor Foundation for active duty and military veterans. The foundation is giving back to the men and women in uniform.

It is a weekly tradition at Vinton’s New York Pizza. Each Wednesday, military veterans gather for fellowship with the restaurant giving out a free slice of pizza and a drink as a thank you to the veterans. On this particular day, one particular veteran in Floyd Schuyler was served up a special honor from the Roanoke chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Schuyler got a quilt of valor from the foundation.

“It means to me that people still think about you. They still remember the war what organizations do to help us in healing and PTSD and other problems this really helps us. And other people still think about you and trucking helping. Means a lot to me all the other veterans out there,” said Schuyler.

Schuyler served in the army during the Vietnam War from 1969-1970. he served in the 4th Infantry Division in an infantry combat platoon in Vietnam.

“In the military, usual a lot of experience. You should do the right thing to have respect with other people on the right track serving our country, so what you think is best for our country and as we go along, it helps you later in life to try your best to do real good at what you can do. I really enjoyed the military,” said Schuyler.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003. The mission of Quilts of Valor is to cover service members both veterans and active duty touched by war with comforting and healing quilts.

“The sacrifices this organization put into the time of the quilts, especially when you get to see the constitution on the back of it in their time and what they do to help us. They really go the extra mile for a real good organization,” said Schuyler.

To date, more than 375,000 quilts have been awarded to active duty service members and military veterans. The Roanoke chapter of Quilts of Valor was founded in 2021.

