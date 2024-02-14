Veterans Voices : Valentines for Local Military Veterans

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day – and the Bedford Public Library System is getting a little help from their friends at the Bedford area welcome center to show some love to area veterans. The Bedford Public Library System has a Veterans Valentines mission is a project done throughout the community….it has brought out families with special connections to the military to create the valentines for the military veterans.

The project has been going on from January 24 through February 8th…a span of 2 weeks….

the valentines are given out to the Salem VA Medical Center, the Virginia Veterans Medical Care Center and all of the local nursing homes.

