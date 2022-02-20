Veterans Yoga Project Helps Vets Cope With Stress, Painful Memories
Veterans in the program report having better sleep, less alcohol and drugs, improved social relationships and more gratitude. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Veterans in the program report having better sleep, less alcohol and drugs, improved social relationships and more gratitude. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
The self-taught artist didn't start creating, using ballpoint pens, colored pencils and pastels, until he was in his 70s. A show currently at New York's Museum of Modern Art highlights his fanciful landscapes.
Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.
The sister of late disgraced financier Bernie Madoff has died, along with her husband, in what's being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to a report.
The former president said he didn't have time to steal records; he was too busy making America perfect.
Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 40 years of hard labor in a deal that requires her to testify against her ex-husband, a former sheriff's lieutenant.
It’s a fraction of the price compared to the fresh version, lasts much longer and is super versatile.
"I see Death. She was in the parking lot, I could see her from my window. Now, she's in the room."View Entire Post ›
I helped design and improve the Disney theme parks for years as an Imagineer, and there are a few things that guests do that really annoy me.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New YorkJean-Luc Brunel, the French modeling agent accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanged in his Paris jail cell—in a shocking replay of how Epstein himself died.The 76-year-old was found during a night-time check by guards at La Santé early Saturday, officials told Le Monde.His attorneys told the paper that the apparent suicide “was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice.”Epstein and Brunel accuser Virginia Robe
"It's a two-lane road, super dark, no lights, very windy, and it was also freezing, and he was just on the side of the road."
#TrumpIsGuilty trended on Twitter after progressive PAC MeidasTouch released its latest clip.
The crash happened on the backstretch right by where Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace were watching the race.
Yet another actress from the buzzy HBO series Euphoria has stepped forward to talk about nude scenes. Minka Kelly, who plays Samantha in season two of the series, recently talked with Vanity Fair about her experiences on the set. Kelly said her character, Samantha, was scheduled to get naked during her very first scene. But […]
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green says the Philadelphia 76ers lost the James Harden trade to the Brooklyn Nets.
NASCAR announced Friday that competition officials confiscated the wheels used by Team Penske and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing at Daytona International Speedway. Officials indicated that the confiscated parts will be brought to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further inspection. Any potential penalties would be determined at a later date after the inspection, the […]
NASCAR will take the wheels to its R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.
Heavy Young Heathens allege they were not contacted about the use of their music during the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to a poor, unfulfilling Slam Dunk Contest.
The unsung star of Jurassic Park was a mosquito frozen in amber. While you can’t really extract blood from specimens like that, you could be transported back in time if you looked at a specimen of fossilized tree sap and found a 110 million-year-old lizard staring back at you. Creatures get trapped in amber all the time, but most prehistoric finds are insects. Amber is a great material for preserving arthropods because of their already tough shells that will hold on even if the insides disintegr
When a veteran beach clean-up expert noticed a bloom of yellow plastic tubing along Outer Cape strands, she began to ask questions.