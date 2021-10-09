Veterinarian jailed for 22 years for sex abuse against dogs and child porn

Prentiss Madden, 40, pleaded guilty in July to child porn and animal cruelty charges (NBC6)

A Florida veterinarian has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for recording videos of himself sexually abusing dogs and possessing child pornography.

Prentiss Madden, 40, pleaded guilty in July to child porn and animal cruelty charges, according to the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Mr Madden had recorded and shared videos of himself sexually abusing dogs and created an animal crush video. Homeland Security agents raided his home and discovered the footage, as well as chats about bestiality, on his cell phones.

Madden, who was the medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura, was arrested in March, reports the New York Post. Videos showed some of the abuse taking place at the animal hospital.

In March, Caring Hands Animal Hospital made the following statement to NBC 6 Miami: “We at Caring Hands Animal Hospital are appalled by the nature of the charges against Prentiss Madden. Our legal team and every single member of the Caring Hands family will be doing everything in our power to aid law enforcement and facilitate their investigation and prosecution.”

Madden also accessed child pornography via the file-sharing software Dropbox, and, according to prosecutors, stored “thousands” of images in his account and cellphones. He also received child porn images and videos via online chats and social media where he often discussed sexually abusing children.

Madden was sentenced to a total of 272 months in prison.