Veterinarian shortage: What happens to Kentucky farmers, animals when the vets disappear?

The veterinary clinic where Robert McCrory, 93, still works as a veterinarian in Benton, Kentucky. Sept. 12, 2023

Across the commonwealth, a shortage of veterinarians is plaguing rural areas, as farmers and producers struggle to maintain consistent care for their animals. The problem puts hundreds of millions of cows, hogs, horses and other animals in danger — and leads veterinarians to work exhaustive hours.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified roughly 500 counties across 46 states that are experiencing a veterinarian shortage. In Kentucky, 86 of the 120 counties are affected, according to the USDA.

"We have a lot of animals out there that need attention just like we do as human beings," said Ryan Quarles, the outgoing state agriculture commissioner. "It's been difficult for a lot of our producers to find a large animal veterinarian because, in some areas of Kentucky, they simply don't exist, or there's very limited availability."

And with no immediate end to the shortage in sight, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture launched a Vet Shortage Working Group that has spent the last 18 months searching for solutions to reverse and hopefully slow the shortage.

The Courier Journal took an in-depth look at the problem, and here's what we found:

