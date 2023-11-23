Veterinarian warns dog owners of respiratory illness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mysterious respiratory illness is making dogs across the U.S. sick, according to a report from NBC. In rare cases, some canines have died. Michigan hasn’t had any confirmed cases yet, but neighboring states like Illinois and Indiana have.

According to NBC, the cause of the sickness could be due to a new type of bacterial infection. Researchers said they have identified a pathogen that could be responsible for making dogs sick. Ryan Carpenter, a veterinarian in West Michigan, said the symptoms to look out for include coughing, difficulty breathing, nasal discharge, lethargy and loss of appetite. In rare cases, the illness has turned into pneumonia, causing some pets to die.

Mystery illness sickens dogs in several US states. Here’s what you need to know

“Unfortunately, those symptoms can be any cough that we would generally see in a dog, or any upper respiratory infections,” said Carpenter. “So, weeding out what is a true upper respiratory infection versus maybe this new mysterious illness is a little bit tough.”

According to an article from the New York Times, the illness has been reported in several states including Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Rhode Island, Illinois, Maryland and Wyoming.

Other states with possible cases are California, Indiana, Washington, Idaho, Georgia and Florida. Carpenter said pet owners in West Michigan shouldn’t panic but should stay responsible and vigilant.

“First and foremost, if your pet isn’t up to date on vaccines and they’re around other dogs, definitely keeping them up to date on their immunizations is ideal,” explained Carpenter. “For dogs that are maybe immunocompromised or unhealthy, don’t take them around other dogs.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.