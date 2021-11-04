Veterinarians warning lepto outbreak among dogs in Western New York

Quartz

Heated inflation is going to last about as long as the world’s supply-chain problems do. Powell’s comments came as the central bank announced it would begin paring back its $120 billion-a-month in bond purchases, decreasing the outlays by $15 billion a month in November and December, and likely at a similar clip after that, until the taper is complete (in June if the initial pace remains steady). “We think we can be patient,” Powell said.