Veterinary urgent care coming to Santa Fe's south side

Dec. 4—Jared Lyons has a new idea for pet care in Santa Fe: an urgent care clinic.

Lyons and two local veterinarian business partners expect to open Turquoise Trail Veterinary Urgent Care in May or June at 5131 Main St., Suite 102, at Herrera Drive near the Walmart Supercenter.

Turquoise Trail will not be a primary care center or an emergency room. It will also not be open 24/7.

"It's still a bit of an open question [what services will be offered] but, broadly speaking, what we won't do is primary care stuff like annual exams, spaying or neutering, dental cleanings," Lyons said. "We won't be doing life-threatening situations. The space between those two is where we will exist."

Turquoise Trail will offer treatment in the realm of vomiting and diarrhea, skin and ear infections, wound treatment, rattlesnake bites, urinary issues and "limping dogs" and cats.

"A lot of times a limp is soft-tissue injury," Lyons said. "If it's a fracture, we can splint it. The majority of fractures don't require surgery."

Lyons offered a basic rule of thumb for what his urgent care does and doesn't do.

"If you look at it and can tell it's broken, it will probably be an ER visit," he said. "If you need an X-ray to figure it out, we can probably do it."

Straddling the line with emergency care will inevitably lead to pet owners bringing in animals beyond the scope of Turquoise Trail Veterinary Urgent Care.

"What we will really try to do is train our staff on phone triage to determine if you would be better off going to an ER," Lyons said.

Lyons hopes to ward off true emergency cases on the phone. But he acknowledges some emergencies will be brought in.

"We would stabilize them and transfer them" to a veterinary emergency room in Albuquerque or Algodones, Lyons said.

Santa Fe has not had a 24/7 veterinary emergency room since Pathway Vet Alliance closed its emergency and specialty center in 2020. Santa Fe pet owners have clamored for a new 24/7 ER ever since.

"I would be shocked to see a 24/7 vet hospital in Santa Fe ever again," Lyons said. "The cost to operate a practice like that is a minimum four vets and really you need five. It's probably $2 million in straight salaries before benefits and operating costs."

Lyons said the market share for pet emergency care versus urgent and primary care is small. He estimates primary care makes up 60%, and Turquoise Trail could account for 35% of pet care needs.

Lyons believes Turquoise Trail can play a crucial role because it will focus entirely on urgent care while primary care and hospitals have more areas of focus.

"At an ER, people wait hours and hours because they are not sick enough," Lyons said. "Our goal is to take some of the pressure off ER folks."

Turquoise Trail will have three exam rooms, two patient wards, four treatment tables, a radiology suite and an operating room. Lyons secured a 10-year lease for a 5,000-square-foot former Mattress Firm space in June, but he is building out only 3,700 square feet at this time.

"We finalized the floor plan at the end of September," he said. "Plans were accepted for permit review [on Nov. 27]."

Lyons has been involved in veterinary care since 2008, mostly as a veterinary assistant but also as a practice manager at a Santa Barbara, Calif., emergency vet clinic that he describes as "the smallest in the country."

Lyons has been at VCA Arrighetti Animal Hospital since November 2021 and previously was at VCA Veterinary Care Animal Hospital in Albuquerque. Before that, he was a veterinary assistant and assistant supervisor at Smith Veterinary Hospital in Santa Fe.

Lyons is not naming his two veterinarian partners yet as they are still working at vet hospitals, but he said the three of them are excited about being an independent operation rather than a corporate chain.

"A big factor is there is a huge trend of consolidation in veterinary medicine," Lyon said. "My partners and I feel fortunate we found each other. Our ethos is we like what we do. We want a place to be our best selves. I really need purpose. This gives me a sense of purpose."

This urgent care has been on Lyons' mind for a couple years. The biggest challenge was finding the right location. He said if he could have picked any location in town, he would have picked the one he has.

"I love that it's on the south side," Lyons said. "We love that it's super visible. It's clearly the direction the town is growing."