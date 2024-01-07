With veto, Gov. Mike DeWine becomes "MAGA non grata"

Dec. 29, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has vetoed Ohio House Bill 68, legislation that would have banned transgender girls from female sports and restricted the medical care of transgender minors.

For the most part, modern American politics has been categorized as "red," "blue" or "purple."

However, for the last eight years, Gov. Mike DeWine has opted for camouflage.

At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeWine was lauded nationally for his policies to mitigate the spread of the disease, even though it infuriated some in his party.

Late last month, the incumbent conservative came under fire from Republicans for vetoing a bill that would have restricted gender-affirming care for transgender minors and prohibit transgender girls from competing in female school sports.

Though Republicans have made parental autonomy a battle cry, the response to DeWine's veto, which leaves the medical decisions for minors in their parents' hands, seems to be "Wait — not like that."

It's resulted in some hyperbolic rhetoric, with furious Republicans calling DeWine, a dyed-in-the-wool conservative, everything from a "RINO" to a traitor.

The veto also has triggered the attention and ire of former President Donald Trump, who called DeWine a "stiff," thus freeing the governor from ever again having to pretend that he likes and supports Trump.

DeWine's experience reminds us that you don't have to be directly critical of Trump. Just being insufficiently obsequious is enough to get you walked off the plank.

It had to have been galling to deal with someone with the political acumen of James Buchanan and the social skills of Ike Turner.

With his veto, DeWine now joins the ranks of Ohio Republicans who are "MAGA non grata," a designation which started with former Gov. John Kasich.

Back in 2016, Kasich's flat-out refusal to support Trump resulted in the Ohio delegation being relentlessly booed at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. DeWine made an obligatory appearance at the convention, as did former Sen. Rob Portman, who sorta, kinda showed up by paddling up and down the Cuyahoga River to raise money for veterans, obviously hoping it would be enough to appease the same people who wanted to tear Sen. Ted Cruz limb-from-limb for refusing to endorse Trump outright.

At one time, Sen. J.D. Vance was MAGA persona non grata after insulting Trump.

Vance also described himself as "A Never Trump Guy," and once replied, "My God. What an idiot." to a Trump social media post.

But power triggers amnesia in some people. Vance has since groveled his way back into Trump's mercurial graces by allowing himself to be publicly humiliated by the former president, who barely could recall his name during Vance's Senate campaign.

His reverse belly-crawl was enough to earn Trump's endorsement, which pushed him over the hump in 2022.

Now there is talk that Vance could join Trump on the 2024 ticket, which won't happen because while Trump might not remember your name, he never forgets an insult.

Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, a Stark County native who testified before the Jan. 6 Committee, also finds herself among the ranks of the "Best People" now regarded as turncoats.

What courage looks like: Women like Canton's Sarah Matthews will help save us from ourselves

Matthews quit her White House post on the night of Jan. 6.

"I've never voted for a Democrat in my life, but I think that in this next election, I would put policy aside and choose democracy," Matthews recently told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl.

The born-and-bred Republican said there are more people like her, but that they're afraid to speak out for fear of being threatened. They saw what happened to Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was driven out of office by threats against his wife and young children for following his conscience.

It may not feel like it now, but the best thing that can happen to anyone is to be branded an "enemy" to one who has made it clear he has no use for democracy.

Charita M. Goshay is a Canton Repository staff writer and member of the editorial board. Reach her at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

