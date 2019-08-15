Vetoquinol (EPA:VETO) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Vetoquinol SA (EPA:VETO) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Vetoquinol's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Vetoquinol had €4.22m of debt at June 2019, down from €11.5m a year prior. But it also has €50.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €46.2m net cash.

How Strong Is Vetoquinol's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Vetoquinol had liabilities of €83.1m due within a year, and liabilities of €34.7m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €50.4m in cash and €81.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has €14.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Vetoquinol's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the €738.9m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Vetoquinol has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, Vetoquinol grew its EBIT by 7.6% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Vetoquinol can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Vetoquinol has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Vetoquinol recorded free cash flow worth 55% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Vetoquinol has €46m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So is Vetoquinol's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Vetoquinol's earnings per share history for free.