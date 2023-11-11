Vets memorial vs. SA Southwest

TechCrunch

While the idea of owning rental properties is appealing to many Americans, the ability to vet and afford such investments in single-family homes is out of reach for a large part of the population. A number of startups have emerged in recent years with the same goal, including Arrived, Fintor and Fractional, among others. Founded last year by two former Goldman Sachs real estate investors, Washington, D.C.-based mogul club is launching to the public today with a total of $4.2 million in funding, $3.6 million of which was recently raised in a seed round of funding.