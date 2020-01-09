A vet's prosthetic legs were repossessed two days before Christmas. He got them back, but broken

COLLINS, Miss. — A man walked into a nursing home for military veterans two days before Christmas, picked up Jerry Holliman's legs and left.

Holliman, 69, had hopes of moving back to his home in Hattiesburg and returning to an independent lifestyle with his new prosthetic legs.

Then they were repossessed.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wouldn't pay for his prosthetic legs, Holliman said, and Medicare wanted him on the hook for co-pays. As Holliman tried to navigate what felt like a maze of paperwork, it felt like his country was forgetting him.

"Medicare did not send me to Vietnam," Holliman said. "I was sent there by my country... with the understanding that if something bad happened to me, that it would be covered by the VA."

Jerry Holliman, 69, reviews medical paperwork on Jan. 2, 2019, in his room at the Veterans Home in Collins, Mississippi. More

Holliman served active duty in the U.S. Army twice — as an 18-year-old specialist who volunteered to fight in Vietnam and as a 53-year-old master sergeant in Iraq. He earned Bronze Stars in both wars, according to his discharge papers. Between active duty and the U.S Army National Guard, Holliman said he served 40 years in the military.

While in Vietnam, Holliman said he was exposed to Agent Orange, a chemical the American military used to kill vegetation. The chemical also caused diseases to Vietnamese and U.S. Service members, including cancers and diabetes.

Holliman said he's survived three forms of cancer, but in recent years, diabetes began affecting his legs.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs paid for a motorized wheelchair for Holliman a few years ago, he said. It helped get him into the kitchen of his Hattiesburg home using a ramp in his garage, but the rest of his house is not wheelchair accessible.

At the time, Holliman could still walk a bit, and he never expected he would lose his legs entirely.

Then they got worse. Gangrene set in, which meant emergency surgery.

Doctors amputated his right leg in November 2018, and the left leg in April. Holliman came to the Veterans Home in Collins for what he thought would be a temporary stay — just until he got his mobility back.

Who should pay?

Holliman said he got a pair of prosthetic legs in August from a company called Hanger, which has offices in Hattiesburg.

He held onto paperwork, including handwritten notes on how to use and clean his prosthetic legs. He started going through rehab at the nursing home.

After a few sessions with the Hanger staff, Holliman said he was told the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs would not pay for his prosthetic legs.

A Bronze Star Medal hangs in a display showcasing various U.S. service medals at G. V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The Bronze Star Medal is a decoration awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for either achievement, merit or valor in a combat zone. More

He tried to raise the alarm with staff at the Veterans Home in Collins, a state-run facility, but Holliman said he knows the ultimate decision to pay for his prosthetic legs lies with the VA — an entity he compared to Goliath.

Susan Varcie, a spokeswoman at the VA Medical Center in Jackson, said she could not comment on Holliman's case due to privacy laws.

Hanger declined to say how much a typical prosthetic leg costs, but a 2013 report from ABC News said the cost for a single leg can range from $5,000 to $50,000 for adults.