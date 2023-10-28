Vets strike: Some meat factories may have to close next week

The British Meat Processors Association warned the vets' strike would cause a loss of income for the food sector

Some meat factories in Northern Ireland may have to close next week due to a strike by government vets, a body representing meat producers has warned.

Union members in the Veterinary Service Animal Health Group (VSAHG) will begin five days of action on Monday.

The British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) said no slaughter of cattle, pigs, sheep or poultry can take place unless official vets are in abattoirs.

The Department of Agriculture said it would prioritise the poultry sector.

It is understood the red meat sector expects to keep major plants operating and is not anticipating shortages for consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The BMPA said the strike would raise commercial and animal welfare issues.

Nick Allen, chief executive of the organisation said it would mean meat plants would have to cease operations.

He said this would mean a loss of income for those businesses, and disrupted food supply chains.

"This is a particular worry as we enter the busiest period of the year in the run up to Christmas when our members are preparing festive products like hams and pigs-in-blankets." Mr Allen said.

Outsized pigs

The BMPA said there was concern about animal welfare in the pork sector, as pigs began to back up on farms.

It added that farmers faced a commercial issue as those animals become too big and "out of scope" for supermarket shelves.

Guidance issued by Stormont's Department of Agriculture earlier this week said it "cannot guarantee the provision of official controls and activities across all slaughter and animal processing establishments from 30 October to 3 November".

It added that to mitigate the impact on animal health and welfare, it would "prioritise the slaughter and processing across the intensive livestock sector commencing with poultry, reviewing the situation daily and modifying service provision where capability allows".

The strike, over pay, is also expected to disrupt the operation of the Irish Sea trade border.