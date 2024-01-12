VFW commander in Duncan pleads guilty stealing post money

A judge's gavel sits atop a sound block, with the faded backdrop of cursive writing from historic documents.

A former commander for a Veterans of Foreign Wars post pleaded guilty this week to stealing from VFW bank accounts.

In Oklahoma City federal court, Michael Bruce Colley, 65, who controlled finances for VFW Post 1192 in Duncan, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, during which he stole more than $40,000.

Prosecutors said Colley, of Marlow, made more than 30 unauthorized withdrawals, with many of the fraudulent transactions taking place at Oklahoma casinos.

The illegal activity occurred from January 2019 to June 2021, according to court records.

At sentencing, Colley faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bow Bottomly is prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma VFW commander pleads guilty to stealing money from post